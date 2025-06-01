Amman, Jordan – Nobles Properties has announced a series of upgrades to the security infrastructure at AlShahd 3, reinforcing its commitment to creating safe, well-planned communities that prioritize resident comfort and quality of life.

The improvements include the installation of a modern, 24/7 surveillance system covering all entrances and key facilities within the development to ensure continuous monitoring and rapid emergency response. Engineers completed a three-meter-high perimeter wall around the entire site, along with a secure, architecturally distinctive main gate that reflects the identity of the project and enables controlled access.

Nobles has contracted a specialized firm to provide round-the-clock security and on-site personnel as part of its plan to complete an integrated security system as landowners begin building their homes.

AlShahd 3 is one of Nobles’ flagship residential developments—a gated community located at the intersection of Airport Road and the Amman Development Corridor. The project includes 97 residential plots within a thoughtfully master-planned environment, offering convenient access to key destinations such as Airport Road, the Seventh Circle, and Queen Alia International Airport.

Designed with modern infrastructure and organized roadways, AlShahd 3 also features generous green spaces, family parks, sports courts, and an outdoor fitness zone. The project reflects Nobles’ broader vision of developing integrated, modern communities that combine strong infrastructure with recreational and lifestyle amenities—meeting the needs of families and individuals seeking a safe, contemporary living experience in the heart of Amman.

About Nobles

Nobles is an international group of companies comprising Nobles Properties, its real estate asset management arm; Nobles Development Management, its engineering Project Management Organization (PMO); and Nobles Logistics & Industrial Cities. Nobles builds and manages distinctive lifestyle developments, including commercial, residential, and mixed-use projects such as AlShahd City 1, 2, 3, and 4; Jerash Hills; Nobles Tower; and Amman Logistics & Industrial City (ALIC). The company’s CSR program includes over a thousand scholarships across 11 countries, along with strategic partnerships with local charities and social development initiatives. Omar Ayesh, the company’s founder, developed one of the region’s most iconic projects—Princess Tower in Dubai—which Guinness World Records recognized as the tallest residential tower in the world upon completion. Nobles operates across North America, Turkey, the Middle East, and North Africa, with several innovative projects in the pipeline in Jordan, Libya, and elsewhere.

