AMMAN: AlShahd Jordan Real Estate Development Company, a business unit of Nobles Properties, announced the completion of AlShahd 2 infrastructure in compliance with the Ministry of Local Administration’s requirements.

Wael Qassem, Nobles Properties’ Managing Director, said: “We made sure the infrastructure works applied the highest technical standards possible and finished well within schedule.” Qassem confirmed this included laying road, water, and electricity networks. “We are committed to adding value to our developments,” he emphasized, “so we’ve also invested in aesthetic features that enhance the environment for Nobles’ customers.”

Qassem noted the company rehabilitated the surrounding road network; built a community garden, gates, and pedestrian pathways; added concrete curbs to the road network; and planted greenery reflecting the company’s policy of ensuring sustainability is an integral part of its projects. With engineering efforts complete, he stressed that Nobles is now focused on completing the official paperwork necessary to hand over plots to their respective owners, ready for construction to begin.

Omar Ayesh, Chairman of the Nobles Group Board of Directors, congratulated his team on the timely completion of engineering and landscaping activity; and he added that such accomplishments are an important continuation of successfully developed projects in the Jordanian real estate market.

Ayesh reiterated the group’s commitment to the Hashemite kingdom, indicating that preparations were underway for the sale of AlShahd 3 plots during May. The upcoming launch is one of several projects in the pipeline valued at over 100 million dollars in the residential, hospitality and industrial sectors as part of the group’s goal of developing sustainable, environmentally friendly projects with distinctive features.

Nobles had recently announced it had sold out the AlShahd 2 within days of a private offering to existing clients, which the company deemed an exceptional accomplishment within the Jordanian property market.

About Noble Properties

Nobles Properties is an international real estate developer established in Dubai during 2008. Nobles builds and manages distinctive lifestyle developments including commercial, residential, and mixed-use projects. Omar Ayesh, the company’s founder, built one of the region’s most iconic projects in Dubai, the Princess Tower, which reigned as the tallest residential tower in the world for years. Nobles Properties operates in North America, Turkey, the Middle East, and North Africa. The company’s CSR program includes over a thousand scholarships in 11 countries around the world, in addition to its strategic partnership with local charities and social development programs.

