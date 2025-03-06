Dubai, UAE – NMK Electronics, a Midwich Group company and a leading distributor of professional audio video (AV) solutions in the GCC, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with RIEDEL, a global innovator in real-time signal distribution and communication solutions. The handshake at ISE Barcelona marks the beginning of a collaboration aimed at delivering innovative AV technologies to integrators and end-users across the region.

This partnership underscores NMK Electronics’ commitment to expanding its portfolio with top-tier brands and providing the industry with advanced, reliable, and scalable AV solutions. By joining forces with RIEDEL, a company renowned for its expertise in research and development and pioneering new-age AV technologies, NMK Electronics strengthens its position as a trusted partner for system integrators, consultants, end-users and other technology professionals seeking world-class solutions.

“Partnering with RIEDEL Communications is a testament to our dedication to bringing the most innovative AV solutions to the market,” said Nicolas Cox, Managing Director at NMK Electronics. “As the industry evolves, it’s crucial for us to align with brands that share our vision for excellence and technological advancement. RIEDEL’s expertise in delivering state-of-the-art communication and signal solutions makes them an ideal fit for our growing ecosystem of partners.”

With an increasing demand for seamless AV integration, NMK continues to seek partnerships that not only enhance product offerings but also foster knowledge-sharing and industry growth. The company remains focused on supporting integrators with the right tools and expertise, ensuring they have access to reliable, future-ready technology.

RIEDEL Communications, a company at the forefront of AV innovation, sees this collaboration as an opportunity to further its reach in the Middle East and empower businesses with seamless, high-performance technology. “NMK Electronics has built a reputation for delivering high-quality AV solutions and strong customer support,” said Tobias Kronenwett, Regional Sales Director Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMEA). “With this partnership, we look forward to working together to bring next-generation communication and signal transport technologies to the region, ensuring integrators and end-users benefit from the very best the industry has to offer.”

NMK Electronics and RIEDEL Communications partnership represents a shared commitment to advancing the AV landscape through innovation, expertise, and collaboration. As both companies continue to push the boundaries of technology, this alliance will play a key role in equipping businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly connected world.

About NMK Electronics

NMK Electronics, a Midwich Group company, is a leading distributor of professional audiovisual (AV) products in the Middle East, with offices in Dubai, Sharjah, Riyadh, and Doha. Together with its portfolio of reputable brands and a dynamic team, the company has achieved a market leader position in its niche industry. Trusted by leading consultants, system integrators, and end-users, NMK has supported top-tier clients on some prominent local projects across the GCC.

