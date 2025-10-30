Group’s backlog stood at AED 62.3 billion, with AED 17.7 billion in awarded projects in 9M 2025.

Financial performance underpinned by NMDC Group’s diversification strategy, geographic expansion, enhanced efficiency, and successful project execution.

NMDC Group’s focus on new markets is bearing fruit with 38% of awarded projects coming from international markets in 9M 2025.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: NMDC Group (ADX: NMDC), a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction and marine dredging, today announced a strong set of financial results for the first nine months of 2025, with revenues climbing 11% Y-o-Y to AED 20.5 billion and net profit rising 26% Y-o-Y to AED 2.8 billion; fueled by consistent project executions across key markets and margins expansion, with net profit margin reaching 13.5% in the same period.

The Group continues to build its backlog, which reached AED 62.3 billion as of September 2025, driven by a strategic emphasis on geographic expansion. Total awarded projects reached AED 17.7 billion in 9M 2025, with international markets contributing 38% of total awards. NMDC Group marked its first entry into the Philippines in 3Q 2025 with a USD 610.1 million project in Manila Bay, and won a USD 104.2 million project to build a new marina in Salalah, Oman. Additionally, NMDC Energy was awarded a USD 1,136 million EPC contract in Taiwan for a subsea gas pipeline project.

NMDC Group continued to build its projects pipeline, which reached AED 89 billion by the end of September and spans across its different verticals, including NMDC D&M, NMDC Energy and NMDC Infra.

H.E. Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, NMDC Group, said: “NMDC Group continues to be the leading global partner to private and public sector clients in diverse industries across different jurisdictions. Our strong nine-month performance reflects the depth of our capabilities, our ability to form strategic collaborations, as well as our agility to execute with precision. We are well positioned as a champion of the UAE’s industrial and economic development ambitions, and we will continue to serve as the go-to global integrator that is trusted to bring projects to life that are high-value, complex, and nationally important.”

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO, NMDC Group, added: “Our nine-month performance is a reflection of our enhanced operational efficiency, our ability to create synergies across our increasingly diversified businesses, as well as our focus on expanding our international operations. This is underscored by our proven ability to capture and deliver projects successfully, reinforced by the confidence our clients place in us. We believe that our strategic long-term partnerships offer exciting new possibilities for NMDC Group to apply solutions at scale that will support the progression of different industries and national economies.”

NMDC Group continues to explore ways to enhance its business model, relying on increased operational efficiency to maintain profitability. Amongst its operational highlights, the Group signed a 3-year collaboration agreement with ADNOC L&S, and it extended its long-term agreement with Aramco. These strategic agreements serve to support the growth and development of regional and local capacity in energy.

NMDC Group maintained its AA ESG rating on MSCI, receiving it for the second consecutive year. More recently, it has built on its partnership with Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, to establish a specific framework covering thirteen (13) key areas associated with to the protection of the marine environment from pollution, climate change, and to safeguard marine life and natural resources.

Looking ahead, NMDC Group’s strategic objectives remain focused on driving revenue growth by reinforcing its position in the local and international markets.

About NMDC Group

NMDC Group, a UAE company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is a leading player in the marine and energy sectors. Building on 50 years of proven expertise and supported by an impressively large fleet, diverse capabilities, and a global network of offices, NMDC Group delivers complex turn-key projects, and offers flexible, cost-effective, and timely solutions.

The Group owns and operates through five business units: NMDC Dredging & Marine, NMDC Energy, NMDC Infra, NMDC Engineering and NMDC LTS.

The Group is dedicated to environmental conservation and sustainability, social responsibility, and health & safety throughout its operations and locations.