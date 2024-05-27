Abu Dhabi, UAE: – NMDC Group, a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction, and marine dredging (Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange: NMDC), reinforced its commitment to the national industrial strategy through its gold sponsorship and active participation in the third edition of the Make It In The Emirates (MIITE) Forum, which took place from 27-28 May in Abu Dhabi.

In line with the forum's theme, ‘Invest. Innovate. Grow’, NMDC Group highlighted its important role in enhancing local industrial capacity and advancing the objectives of the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program. This initiative is a key part of the national Operation 300bn strategy, aiming to empower and expand the industrial sector as a cornerstone of economic diversification and technological advancement in the UAE.

During the forum, NMDC Group unveiled significant technological advancements that underscore its role in bolstering the UAE's industrial sector. The company’s Dredging & Marine (D&M) division showcased the D&M Dredging Academy, which delivers specialized training across various fields including soil mechanics, fluid mechanics, pipelines, survey techniques, land reclamation, nautical knowledge, health and safety, and project management. This educational initiative is supported by two innovative simulators: a heavy-duty cutter suction dredger and a trailing suction hopper dredger, offering realistic and immersive training experiences unique to the region.

NMDC Construction exhibited its advanced precast technology during the event. Specializing in converting complex designs into precast components, the division's facilities, EBAWE and ECHO, boast a combined daily production capacity of 370 cubic meters of precast panels and hollow core slabs. The process seamlessly integrates precise steel reinforcements and essential infrastructure elements during molding, followed by quality checks after demolding. This efficient process ensures both exceptional product quality and timely project completion, highlighting NMDC Construction's role in enhancing the UAE's industrial capabilities.

Additionally, NMDC Energy demonstrated a suite of innovations aimed at enhancing operational efficiencies, safety, and sustainability, while advancing digital transformation within the industry. The Connected Workers Solution, an AI-driven system, enables real-time safety monitoring and optimization of yard operations. This technology is part of a broader initiative, the Yard Modernization Initiatives Program, which represents a significant investment of AED 100,000,000 aimed at increasing productivity, enhancing efficiency, and reducing operational costs.

The showcase also featured an augmented reality device designed to equip frontline workers with essential information through a voice-enabled, head-mounted display. This technology significantly enhances safety and efficiency in task completion. Additionally, NMDC Energy exhibited Remote Operated Vehicles (ROVs) used for underwater tasks in harsh offshore conditions. These vehicles utilize advanced technology to perform detailed inspections, maintenance, and repairs, eliminating the need for human divers and improving operational safety and efficiency.

Furthermore, NMDC Energy presented a virtual reality system that integrates construction and operational data to assist in project planning and risk assessment. This system leverages laser-scanned data mapped into virtual reality environments, which aids in reviewing brownfield projects, minimizing travel, and identifying potential challenges early. Another highlight was the digital radiography technology, which uses a bendable digital x-ray detector to capture data during weld examinations. This data is instantly transferred to a digital device, providing real-time and precise results.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, NMDC Group CEO, said, "We are proud to have supported the Make It In The Emirates Forum as a gold sponsor. Our involvement signified our profound commitment to nurturing the UAE's industrial landscape, creating an ecosystem where innovation thrives, local industries are supported, and new value is continuously created within the country’s borders. Through the integration of cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices across our projects, NMDC Group actively champions the transformation of the UAE into a leading global industrial hub. This forum provided an exceptional platform for us to showcase our advanced capabilities and reinstate our dedication to the UAE’s industrial advancement."

Ahmed Al Dhaheri, NMDC Energy CEO, said, "Our participation in the Make It In The Emirates Forum was marked by exciting showcases that demonstrate our leadership in the sector and commitment to technological innovation. Our displays included state-of-the-art equipment designed for complex underwater operations and advanced wearable technology that provides critical information directly to our frontline teams, among others. These advancements reinforce our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in our field, significantly enhancing operational capabilities in line with the UAE’s Operation 300bn strategy to transform the industrial sector.”

Eng. Niels de Bruijn, NMDC D&M CEO, said, “We were delighted to be a part of the Make It In The Emirates Forum, where we spotlighted our pioneering initiatives such as the D&M Dredging Academy and our innovative simulators. These initiatives offer some of the most distinctive and immersive training experiences in the region. By investing in technology and talent, we hope to set a benchmark for sustainable industrial growth and contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s ambitious strategy.”

NMDC Group’s commitment to the UAE’s economic diversification is evident through its strategic investments in technology and innovation that elevate the local industry and set a benchmark for sustainable development. This commitment includes forming partnerships with key industry stakeholders to propel the UAE’s energy sector forward, stimulate innovation, and boost local manufacturing capabilities. By supporting the development of the UAE's talent pool, NMDC Group contributes significantly to building a resilient and self-sustaining industrial ecosystem.

