NMDC Energy is showcasing its leading capabilities by exhibiting its technologies, vessels, yards, and projects.

2024 has been a historic year for NMDC Energy, which included its successful listing on ADX, and strong third quarter financial results in the company’s first earnings announcement since its recent initial public offering (IPO).

NMDC Energy will be inaugurating its Ras Al Khair yard in Saudi Arabia early 2025.

Yard investments in Musaffah and ICAD 4: enhanced efficiency and modernization.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – NMDC Energy PJSC (ADX: NMDCENR), a provider of engineering, procurement and construction services for offshore and onshore energy clients, and a majority-owned subsidiary of NMDC Group PJSC (ADX: NMDC), is showcasing its landmark achievements, innovative technology and capabilities at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) which is now in its 40th edition.

ADIPEC: 40 years going strong

NMDC is a key partner at ADIPEC, the world’s largest energy event which is taking place between the 4th to 7th November 2024 in Abu Dhabi. The global platform will once again explore the power of energy in accelerating an economy-wide transformation that delivers for people, the planet and our collective prosperity. This year’s ADIPEC takes place under the theme ‘Connecting Minds. Transforming Energy.’ It will seek to explore the energy-artificial intelligence (AI) nexus and highlight next-generation technologies and AI solutions that are shaping the future of the energy sector.

AI & tech applications: Technology is taking center stage

For NMDC Energy, ADIPEC is an important opportunity to showcase the company’s latest technologies. One critical area is in safety across workplaces and operational environments, and this is where NMDC’s Connected Workforce solution plays a decisive role in increasing workplace safety. Displayed at its Pavilion at ADIPEC, visitors will be able to see how these wearable devices monitor work locations and movements in yards and how they send an alert to a dashboard in cases of extended immobility or a suspicious movement such as a fall, notifying HSE teams for immediate action.

NMDC Energy will also showcase its Blind Spot Detector which is designed to provide full 360-degree visibility and eliminate blind spots around heavy machinery. Additionally, visitors will be able to understand the importance of the Site Safety Analyzer solution used in heavy assembly workshops with AI powered cameras alongside its intelligent dashboard which is controlled and displayed at main control rooms for monitoring.

Visitors will also get a sense of how augmented reality systems work in operational environments, where they can see how this technology uses laser-scanned data to create virtual environments and assists in project planning and risk assessment. Finally, digital twin technology will be on display – this is when virtual models of physical assets are generated such as wells, platforms, and pipelines. These models are essential for monitoring, controlling, and optimizing performance.

Yards: The engine room of growth

NMDC Energy has also announced that it will inaugurate its Ras Al Khair yard in Saudi Arabia early 2025. The state-of-the-art facility houses automated workshops and an advanced marine system that will provide fabrication, maintenance, rigging and erection services. The 400,000 sqm facility will play a pivotal role in diversifying the Kingdom’s economy as well as supporting NMDC’s growth.

In terms of direct investment, NMDC Energy’s AED 200 million investment in its Mussafah yard is set to promote its modernization, reduce its carbon footprint and improve efficiency – while its ICAD 4 expansion will enhance the yards’ current coating and piping facilities, thereby increasing its capacity.

Fleet: An armada for the new energy era

Visitors to ADIPEC will also get a sense of the grand scale of NMDC Energy’s current and future fleet plans. They will have the opportunity to view vessels which are used in various marine operational environments as well as those recently commissioned and still under construction. Specifically, NMDC Energy will showcase its recently commissioned ‘Heavy Lift Vessel’ which will be used to install offshore wind farms, supporting the company’s dedication to accelerating energy transition across the sector.

Project updates: An exciting pipeline

NMDC Energy is also highlighting major projects including Hail & Ghasha, the scope for which comprises the EPC of four drilling centers and one processing plant, all built on artificial islands, as well as various offshore structures and more than 300 km of subsea pipelines.

The company is also increasingly participating in areas such as wind power, participating in the development, construction, and maintenance of wind power facilities – enabling energy companies to transition to clean and renewable sources.

NMDC Energy’s participation in ADIPEC closely follows a series of strategic announcements in 2024 by the company. In September 2024, it was listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) following an Initial Public Offering (IPO) which was oversubscribed by 31.3 times. NMDC Energy has also joined a group of 15 listed entities, known as the FADXI15, forming a Shariah compliant index for global Islamic investors.

NMDC’s pavilion can be found at Hall 6, Stand 6130.