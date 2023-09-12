The company is committed to maintaining high service quality while offering a wider selection of insurance solutions for individual and corporate customers

Muscat: National Life & General Insurance Company SAOG (NLGIC) and Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance (Middle East) B.S.C. (c), along with their Omani subsidiary Al Ahlia Insurance Company SAOC (Al Ahlia), joined forces with the vision of creating a fully integrated multi-line insurance powerhouse in the region. The two entities came together to form a fully integrated multi-line insurance company in the region which now has a new brand identity- “Liva”.

Following the integration, all existing NLGIC and Al Ahlia insurance policies will soon be serviced under the new brand Liva Insurance SAOC with no change to the terms and conditions of the policies. This will take place after obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals which is expected to be completed swiftly within the coming few weeks. In this transition to the new brand Liva, both NLGIC and Al Ahlia will ensure the maintenance and continuity of services across all the product ranges.

“We are delighted to share the union of NLGIC and Al Ahlia Insurance, now united under the banner of Liva Insurance. With the combined experience and technical expertise of NLGIC and Al Ahlia insurance, we are confident that we will enhance the insurance experience of our customers and stakeholders, we look forward to a new chapter of excellence and innovation”. said Hanaa Al Hinai, CEO, of Al Ahlia Insurance, which will become Liva Insurance SAOC.

The integration of NLGIC and Al Ahlia’s existing personal and commercial lines businesses will make the newly combined company, Liva Insurance SAOC a multi-line insurer, allowing for the development of a diversified portfolio for both individuals and corporates to drive strategic growth.

Both NLGIC and Al Ahlia will continue to update their customers, intermediaries and business partners on these recent developments and ensure continuity of services.

About Liva Insurance

Liva is a new brand created in 2023 from the synergetic union of Al Ahlia Insurance and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC).

Aspiring to become the region's leading multi-line insurer, Liva is a unique combination of two dynamic and award-winning companies with a collective experience of over 80 years, a shared vision, and highly complementary capabilities.

The organization comprises six major companies: National Life & General Insurance Company SAOG (NLGIC), RSA Middle East BSC (c) (RSA Middle East), Al Ahlia Insurance Co. SAOG (Al Ahlia), Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. (Al Alamiya), NLGIC Support Services Private Limited (NSSPL), and Inayah TPA LLC.

Liva offers a broad suite of digitally enabled, customizable solutions across all lines of insurance, underpinned by exceptional service. The company aims to instill confidence in people to live the life they want, well prepared for the unexpected, by creating an ecosystem beyond insurance that has customers’ needs at its core.