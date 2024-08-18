Nizwa Industrial City, affiliated to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, has successfully localised four new projects worth over RO 5.5 million on an area of 67,000 sqm during the first half of 2024, bringing the total investment volume in Nizwa Industrial City to RO 474 million. According to Salah bin Nasser Al Alawi, Acting Director General of Nizwa Industrial City, the total number of projects at various stages of development has reached 173, with a workforce of 5,707 employees and an Omanisation rate of 45%. These projects include 154 operating projects, 8 projects allocated with space, and 13 projects under construction. Of the 3.1 million sqm area of developed land, 76% is currently occupied, while the total area of the industrial city exceeds 7.2 million sqm,” Al Alawi noted.

Al Alawi highlighted that during the first half of 2024, Madayn completed several key projects in Nizwa Industrial City, including the expansion of Phases 3 and 4 on one million sqm area. “These expansions involve developing basic services, adding a new entrance to the city, and implementing fiber optic network in cooperation with Oman Broadband Company. Additionally, Madayn is currently preparing the master plan for Phase 5, which covers 4.1 million sqm area. The project, which comprises preparing consultancy studies, is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024. Land will be available for investment once the project is completed,” he informed.

He also pointed out that Madayn, in collaboration with the SMEs Development Authority, is working on the development of Madayn Entrepreneurial Complex on 11,000 sqm area. This new complex will feature 10 industrial workshops tailored for the SMEs, and the construction is set to be completed in 12 months.

Al Alawi added, “Ongoing projects in Nizwa Industrial City also include the master plan for the residential project spanning 78,000 sqm, which will be open for investment after the plan is finalised. Several environmental sustainability projects are also in progress, such as planting over 600 trees in phases 3 and 4. Additionally, the management of the industrial city recently leased a 34,000-sqm commercial area at the city’s entrance to an investor, which will provide services to local companies, employees, and nearby residential areas.”

Al Alawi emphasised on the diverse range of projects within Nizwa Industrial City, including food industries, construction materials, glass, wood, and steel. The city is also home to several oil and gas companies involved in equipment maintenance, alongside a variety of SMEs providing services to the factories and employees. Looking ahead, Nizwa Industrial City is preparing for the inauguration of several key industrial projects in the coming period, including a specialised medical solutions factory currently under construction, which will play a fundamental role in enhancing health security in the Sultanate.