Dubai, UAE: Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd, a leading alternative investment and urban infrastructure platform, reported a stellar result with a total income of Dh15.68 million (IN₹387 million) for the third quarter and Dh46 million (IN₹1.13 billion) for the first nine months of the of the financial year 2026 delivering strong profitability and sustained growth momentum driven by a disciplined investment strategy and high-quality earnings.

During the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Nisus Finance reported total income of Dh46.19 million (IN₹1.14 billion) and Profit After Tax (PAT) of Dh22.97 million (IN₹567 million), significantly exceeding its full-year FY25 profitability.

This strong cumulative performance highlights the scalability of the company’s business model and its ability to consistently deliver superior returns. In addition to its strong core platform performance, Nisus Finance has further strengthened its consolidated platform through the strategic integration of New Consolidated Construction Co. Ltd. (NCCCL), enhancing its capabilities across the infrastructure and real estate lifecycle. This integrated model enables Nisus to originate, finance, and participate in execution opportunities, improving revenue visibility and strengthening its long-term growth outlook.

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Debt and Amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Dh34.11 million (IN₹842.3 million), translating into a robust EBITDA margin of 74.12 percent, underscoring the company’s strong operating efficiency and scalable investment platform. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter reached Dh8.18 million (IN₹201.9 million), with a PAT margin of 52.98 percent, among the highest in the industry.

The strong performance reflects Nisus Finance’s disciplined capital allocation, successful investment exits, and increasing contribution from its diversified investment platforms across India and international markets, including Dubai and GIFT City.

With the consolidation of New Consolidated Construction Company Limited (NCCCL) from the date of acquisition on 22 August 2025 through 31 December 2025, the combined platform recorded total income of Dh150.31 million (IN₹3.71 billion) in 9M FY26, including Dh92.78 million (IN₹2.29 billion) in Q3 FY26.

The EBITDA margin is 29.53 percent and PAT margin of 15.9 percent for 9M FY26.

Building on strong momentum, Nisus had guided for a total revenue of Dh48.62 million – Dh56.72 million (IN₹1.2–1.4 billion) in FY26. With 9M FY26 revenue already at Dh46.19 million (IN₹1.14 billion) (excluding NCCCL), the company is well on track and expects to surpass the upper end of this guidance for the full year. On a consolidated basis, NCCCL’s revenue in FY26 in expected to be approximately Dh226.88 million (IN₹5.60+ billion).

The Management has further appraised on the opportunities across India, UAE and NCCCL. In India, Real Estate Special Opportunities Fund (RESO I Fund) has successfully exited its investment in Skytech Estate, while in Dubai it has made a new investment of Dh93.18 million (IN₹2.3 billion) in Nisus High Yield Growth Fund.

Meanwhile, NCCCL has added two key orders, reinforcing its strong execution capabilities and growing project pipeline. Other strategic highlights include showcasing growth across the three engines i.e. Fund Management, Transaction Advisory and Strategic Investment.

Dr. Amit Anil Goenka, Chairman and Managing Director, Nisus Finance, said, “Our strong Q3 FY26 performance reflects the scalability of our investment platform and our ability to consistently generate high-quality earnings while maintaining industry-leading margins. This growth has been supported by successful investment exits, steady expansion across India and international markets, and continued momentum in our fund and asset management business.

“We remain focused on prudent capital allocation, strengthening our global investment footprint, and expanding our integrated platform across asset management, structured finance, and infrastructure investments. With a robust pipeline and strong capital efficiency, we are well positioned to sustain this growth trajectory and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders.”

The company continues to benefit from structural tailwinds in private credit, real estate, and urban infrastructure financing, supported by its differentiated integrated platform spanning fund management, transaction advisory, and infrastructure execution. Nisus’s global presence across India, GIFT City, and Dubai provides access to diversified high-growth opportunities and enhances its ability to generate superior risk-adjusted returns.

With strong quarterly profitability, expanding platform scale, and a diversified global investment strategy, Nisus Finance remains well positioned to sustain its growth momentum and create long-term value for its investors and stakeholders.

Key Financial Highlights: Consolidated (Core Platform, excluding NCCCL)

Particulars (AED Million) Q3 FY26 9M FY26 FY 25 Total Income 15.68 46 27.27 EBITDA 11.6 34.11 448.0 EDITDA Margin 73.9% 74.12% 66.1% PAT 8.18 22.97 325.8 PAT Margin 52.98% 50.87% 48.4%

Key Financial Highlights: Consolidated (Core Platform, Including NCCCL)

Particulars (AED Million) Q3 FY26 9M FY26 Total Income 92.7 150.31 EDITDA Margin 20.81% 29.53% PAT 8.52 23.48 PAT Margin 9% 15.9%

About Nisus Finance Services Co Limited

Nisus Finance Services Co., Ltd., promoted by Dr. Amit Goenka and Mrs. Mridula Goenka, specialises in urban infrastructure financing and capital markets, with over 11 years of experience. Operating under the Nisus Finance Group or NiFCO brand, the company focuses on Transaction Advisory Services and Fund & Asset Management.

Nisus Finance's network includes subsidiaries and associates like Nisus BCD Advisors LLP and Dalmia Nisus Finance Investment Managers LLP, managing Real Estate and Urban Infrastructure Fund and Asset Management operations. Additionally, Nisus Fincorp Private Limited functions as a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) focused on financing.

The group also manages investment vehicles such as the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund through entities including Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO (for the closed-ended IC structure) and Nisus Finance International Advisors IFSC LLP. With a decade-long presence in India and managing assets worth ~ IN₹19.06 billion as of H1 FY26, Nisus Finance leverages local market knowledge and proprietary data to deliver superior solutions. The company's strategic execution and industry insights underpin its reputation as a trusted partner in the financial sector.

For more information, visit https://nisusfin.com/.

