Jeddah — Manahil International, the authorized distributor of the Nissan brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a subsidiary of Mohammed Youssef Naghi Motors, announced a new agreement with Key Car Rental Company to supply a fleet of Nissan Magnites. This initiative aims to enhance car rental services in the region and offer customers a variety of modern options.

This agreement represents the strong and ongoing partnership between Manahil International and Key Car Rental Company, which aims to provide innovative solutions and high-quality services in the car rental industry. It also reflects both parties' commitment to meeting local market needs, offering their clients the best options, and delivering an exceptional driving experience.

On this occasion, Shadi Jalal, CEO of Manahil International, said, "We are proud to expand our partnership with Key, one of the most successful stories in fleet growth in the car rental industry in the Kingdom. The all-new Nissan Magnite is a valuable addition to the rental fleet due to its modern design, strong performance, and advanced technologies. It is an ideal choice for customers looking for a comfortable and modern driving experience."

For his part, Khaled Baghdadi, CEO of Key Car Rental Company, said: "We are very pleased to work with our strategic partner, Manahil International, which has always provided us with the best cars that match the tastes and needs of our customers in the Kingdom. We look forward, God willing, to strengthening this cooperation in the coming period and expanding our fleet with Nissan models that are very popular among customers."

It is worth noting that this partnership continues a series of joint successes between the two companies, as they have achieved significant growth in their market share over the past years. The all-new Nissan Magnite combines bold design with innovative technologies, giving it a striking presence on the roads and a modern driving experience. The vehicle features dynamic lines and exterior accents that convey confidence and elegance, while its practical design offers excellent visibility and maneuverability, making it ideal for urban driving.

The interior combines spaciousness and practicality to provide a comfortable experience suitable for daily driving and long trips. Smart space allocation and multiple storage options are designed to meet the driver's needs. Magnite also offers top levels of safety for both driver and passengers, featuring numerous airbags, a surround view system, advanced stability and braking control, and over 55 safety features that ensure comprehensive protection and confidence on the road. This makes the Magnite a practical and balanced choice that blends comfort, safety, and innovative technology in the compact car segment.