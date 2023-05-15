RIYADH, Saudi Arabia /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced plans to establish a regional office in Saudi Arabia.

With over 80 customers in Saudi Arabia and 300 across the MENA region, Nintex has already established a strong presence in the region. This positions these organisations well to make a significant impact on the ambitious Vision 2030 initiative, where Saudi Arabia aims to transform its economy by promoting innovation, diversification, and private sector growth.

"We are excited to establish our office in Saudi Arabia and actively contribute to the country's ambitious plans for digital transformation under Vision 2030," said Ayman El-Hattab, Nintex VP, Emerging Markets.

Nintex, through its process intelligence and automation solutions, will support nation-wide initiatives such as the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) and the National Transformation Program (NTP), as well as various digital transformation programs in the country.

Today, Nintex is working closely with customers like the Public Investment Fund and the National Water Company of Saudi Arabia, as well as many others, to help them transform their processes and innovate faster with digital technology.

The new office in Saudi Arabia will allow Nintex to better serve its existing customers in the Upper Gulf region and reach new customers who are looking for process intelligence and automation solutions. The company plans to hire local employees to support and grow its operations in the region.

"By partnering with public and private sector organisations, we see incredible potential. Nintex is excited to be part of the growth of Saudi Arabia's vibrant and prosperous regional economy," said El-Hattab.