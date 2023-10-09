Abu Dhabi, UAE – Further showcasing Nine Yards’ unwavering dedication to world-class quality and innovation, the company’s flagship project, Sea La Vie, has recently scooped up five international awards from the regional arm of the prestigious International Property Awards, namely the Africa & Arabia Property Awards.

An Abu Dhabi-based real estate development partnership between “EIH Ethmar International Holding” and “Al Nahda International Holding”, Nine Yards has made an astounding entry into the local and regional real estate landscape with this iconic flagship project that pushed the boundaries of property excellence to new heights, thereby putting it in hot contention for industry awards, and entitled it to these highly esteemed awards.

Sea La Vie has won five awards in five distinct categories: Apartment/Condominium for Abu Dhabi, Apartment/Condominium Development, Architecture Multiple Residence, Residential High-Rise Architecture, and Residential High-Rise Development. Part of the globally established International Property Award (IPA), the Africa & Arabia Property Awards represent the pinnacle of excellence in the regional real estate industry.

In response to the awards, Mr. Ahmed Selet, Nine Yards CEO, stated, “We are thrilled to have received recognition in five diverse categories. We were keen on developing a remarkable landmark in our capital, Abu Dhabi and when you do that, usually recognition follows suit and, of course, we feel glad to see our commitment pay off.”

Strategically nestled in Yas Bay on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the luxurious 4-tower residential complex is distinguished by its triangular design that maximizes stunning sea views. It offers a variety of stylish 1–4 bedrooms apartments, including lofts, townhouses, duplexes and penthouses. Sea La Vie also houses world class lifestyle amenities, with a strong emphasis on safety, security, and sustainability.

The property is a highly attractive investment opportunity for both private residents and commercial investors alike thanks to its proximity to Yas Creative Hub, which is poised to draw thousands of international professionals in the next few years.

“We wanted to create a real estate icon in Yas Bay which is rapidly attracting regional and global attention as a creative hub, housing around 600 media and gaming companies that draw elite professionals from around the world. The five awards come to recognize our efforts to make Sea La Vie an added value to the real estate sector in our attractive capital,” Mr. Selet added.

The renowned Africa & Arabia Property Awards were launched 29 years ago to celebrate the highest levels of professionalism in the real estate sector. Properties are rigorously judged by an independent panel of over 90 industry experts chaired by Lord Caithness Lord Best, and Lord Waverley, members of the UK’s House of Lords. Their evaluations consider various factors, including design quality, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

Commenting on these factors, Mr. Selet said, “In the UAE, such factors have long been established and stressed thanks to our visionary leadership. Therefore, competition in this context must have been fierce, and we are proud to have emerged with these five awards. This positions Nine Yards as a pioneering developer locally and regionally.”

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Dubai on 19 October 2023. The event will be attended by leading property companies and industry luminaries from across the region.

About Nine Yards:

Nine Yards is a dynamic, innovative real estate development company, established in Abu Dhabi as a partnership between Ethmar International Holding and Al Nahda International Holding. Nine Yards aims to be at the forefront of shaping the nation’s future lifestyle, creating beautiful state-of-the-art projects in some of the UAE’s most iconic locations. Nine Yards combines high-tech design with contemporary architecture, superior quality of build, and the use of sustainable materials in support of environmental protection, contributing to the UAE’s long-term development as a sustainable, diversified, globally integrated economy. Nine Yards follows an ethos deeply embedded in its values: that its developments will ultimately lead to healthy, vibrant, and happy communities, thereby building a long-term legacy for future societies. Email: info@nineyards.com IG & FB: @nineyardsae