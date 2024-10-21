As part of its constant efforts to support the process of human development, professional and administrative growth and attract the best competencies of young national cadres, National Investments Company concluded its dynamic participation in Watheefti, the largest career fair, for the second time. The fair, which has witnessed the participation of more than 40 renowned entities, was held at the Arena Hall – 360 Mall over three days, 17-19 October 2024.

NIC’s participation was aimed at showcasing the job opportunities available to young Kuwaitis and employing those who are qualified to work in the private sector to achieve the vision of (New Kuwait 2035) and to support national cadres while building and refining the skills and talents of young candidates and upholding their self-confidence. These valuable objectives can be achieved by making employment chances available for young Kuwaitis within the private sector that suit the specializations and tendencies of youth competencies.

NIC, a key player in various local, regional, and international sectors, is dedicated to achieving advanced Kuwaitization rates. With a large and diverse base of shareholders from selected Kuwaiti institutions and high-net-worth individuals, the company is committed to highlighting the various job opportunities it offers to potential candidates, allowing them to fully exploit their skills and build a promising career.

Moreover, such fairs are an excellent opportunity for students to gain valuable insights into the nature and requirements of work within different private and government organizations, thus equipping them with the knowledge and understanding they need to make informed career decisions.

NIC’s booth witnessed a remarkable turnout and audience of job seekers, from university graduates and other young Kuwaitis wishing to develop their careers to those interested in attending events, seminars, and workshops that support and guide national cadres. Employees representing NIC’s various sectors participated in answering all inquiries and introduced the youth to the company's role in the investment sector as one of the largest investment companies in Kuwait and the region. They provided a detailed overview of the development opportunities offered by the company to its employees, and the participants filled out recruitment forms for vacant and available jobs.

Mr. Abdulmohsen AlKhatrash, Executive Director of Human Resources and Administration Affairs at National Investments Company (NIC), said: “This active participation is happening for the second year. At NIC, we believe in the importance of participating in these influential exhibitions, which emphasize the company's role as one of the leading institutions locally and regionally, attracting and developing the skills of Kuwaiti youth, as well as its role in encouraging and educating the category of job applicants through the exhibition, in terms of direct communication with graduates and helping them make the appropriate decision and choose their career path and practical future.”

AlKhatrash added that the launch of the second edition of the "Shift" program was backed by the support of the National Investments Company as a strategic partner and in cooperation with Creative Confidence. This program is designed exclusively for freshly graduated Kuwaiti women to qualify them to enter the investment employment market.

He also shed light on Kuwaiti women's dedication to enhancing their capabilities and skills to match the requirements of the labor market, Our aim through ‘Shift’ is to advance the career path and achieve successful professional development of all participants while helping them grow in the area of investment and assume leadership positions in various economic fields in the future.

Mr. AlKhatrash also highlighted NIC's interest in attracting and retaining young cadres and talents to promote an innovative and creative work environment that enhances the capabilities of its employees and plays a leading role in building a sustainable system for the future. NIC is also committed to creating new job opportunities for ambitious Kuwaiti youth from various disciplines to work for the company, engage in field experiences in learning and competition, and activate its role among applicants in the company and the investment sector in general.

He said that the Human Resources Department at NIC supports youth empowerment and education initiatives that positively impact society; these initiatives align with the company's CSR strategy, helping the community and Kuwaiti youth and providing valuable professional advice and guidance that inspires future generations.

Thanks to the Watheefti organizers for their active and prominent role in enhancing solidarity and cooperation to embrace and encourage graduates and job seekers in the private sector, open channels of direct communication between the two parties, and help them identify the most important leading companies in the Kuwaiti labor market.