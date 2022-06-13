Partnership creates one of the world’s largest hospitality loyalty programmes, offering 21 million members access to more than 800 hotels and resorts across 40 brands in 100 countries

NH Hotel Group, a multinational hospitality company based in Madrid, officially joins Dubai-based Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, on 20 June 2022. The landmark partnership includes the transformation of NH Rewards into the award-winning GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme, becoming NH DISCOVERY, and thereby creating an unrivalled hospitality offering of more than 800 hotels and resorts across 40 brands in 100 countries to a 21-million-strong global membership.

NH Hotel Group is one of the largest hotel companies in the world and brings to the alliance more than 350 properties in 30 countries under three brands – NH Hotels, NH Collection and nhow – expanding GHA DISCOVERY’s footprint in Europe and the Americas. NH Hotel Group is majority-owned by Minor Hotels, a Bangkok-based operator of more than 160 hotels and a GHA shareholder. Minor’s global family of brands such as Anantara, Avani, Elewana Collection, Oaks and Tivoli are already member brands of the alliance and participate in GHA DISCOVERY.

For NH Hotel Group, joining the alliance supports its strategic development plans in the luxury segment as well as in new markets where GHA has an established presence, while its 10 million existing NH Rewards members are now spoiled for choice with rewards and recognition at new properties, in new destinations, offering more travel experiences. Existing NH Rewards members will retain the value of their points and their other benefits, including Member Rates with up to 10% discount and additional rewards for booking on the NH website.

The formal announcement of the upcoming integration took place this morning at a joint GHA and NH event in Madrid attended by CEOs of the alliance member brands. Ramón Aragonés, CEO of NH Hotel Group and a GHA board member, added: “Joining GHA, and the transformation of NH Rewards into NH DISCOVERY, marks a major milestone for NH Hotel Group and our guests at a time when the travel and hospitality sector is recovering at pace, as the encouraging turnaround in our Q1 results proves. This paves the way for growth, and by leveraging GHA’s geographical footprint we can accelerate planned development in new markets where demand for our brands is strong. At the same time, with the new NH DISCOVERY, we have access to incremental revenue streams, while offering our own loyal guests remarkable choice.”

Welcoming NH Hotel Group to the alliance, GHA CEO Chris Hartley said: “As our newest and largest brand, NH not only enriches our global offering to members, providing access to new destinations and hospitality experiences across the Americas, Spain, Germany, Italy and Benelux, but nearly doubles our member base, further amplifying our marketing power.”

-Ends-

About the programme

NH DISCOVERY members will be able to fully leverage the recently reimagined GHA DISCOVERY programme, with benefits including: DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), where members can earn and spend D$ at any property in the GHA DISCOVERY portfolio; Recognition, with more tiers, enhanced benefits, and rewards from the first stay at a wide choice of properties, including some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and palaces; and Live Local, providing ‘around-the-corner’ lifestyle experiences, offers and promotions – from spa days to dining to weekend staycations and more.

About NH Hotel Group

NH Hotel Group (www.nhhotelgroup.com) is a consolidated multinational player and a benchmark urban hotel operator in Europe and the Americas, where it operates more than 350 establishments. Since 2019, the Company has been working with Minor Hotels on integrating all of its hotel trademarks under a single corporate umbrella brand with a presence in over 50 countries worldwide. Together they have articulated a portfolio of more than 500 hotels operating under eight brands: NH Hotels, NH Collection, nhow, Tivoli, Anantara, Avani, Elewana and Oaks - to forge a broad and diverse range of hotel propositions in touch with the needs and desires of today's world travellers.

About Global Hotel Alliance (GHA)

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) brings together a unique collection of independent hospitality brands with GHA DISCOVERY, a multi-brand loyalty programme leveraging a shared technology platform. Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue, and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning. GHA represents a collection of 40 brands with more than 800 hotels in 100 countries serving 21 million members. The award-winning GHA DISCOVERY programme generates approximately $2 billion in revenue and more than eight million room nights annually. GHA’s brands currently include Anantara, Araiya, Avani, Campbell Gray, Capella, Corinthia, Discovery Destinations, Divani, Doyle, Elewana, Fauchon, GLO, JA Resorts, Kempinski, Leela, Lungarno, Marco Polo, Mysk, NH Hotels, NH Collection, nhow, Niccolo, Nikki Beach, NUO, Oaks, Outrigger, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, PARKROYAL, Patina, The Residence by Cenizaro, Shaza, Sukhothai, Sun International, Tivoli, Ultratravel Collection and Viceroy. For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com.

About GHA DISCOVERY

Launched in 2010, GHA DISCOVERY is the world’s largest loyalty programme for independent hotel brands, featuring more than 800 hotels, resorts and palaces across 40 brands. Members enjoy VIP recognition, thoughtful benefits and generous rewards at home or away. GHA DISCOVERY members earn and spend DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) and they also enjoy member-only Experiences curated by each hotel, plus they have access to properties close to home, without a stay, through member-only Local Offers.