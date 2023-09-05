Dubai: NH Collection Dubai The Palm has announced the launch of 306 new apartments, specifically designed to cater for both short or extended stays. These newly launched serviced apartments provide an unparalleled beachside experiece, complementing the hotel’s existing range of exceptional accommodation options and amenities.

With a choice of chic superior studios to one-bedroom sea view apartments, NH Collection Dubai The Palm has become an even more exciting destination for famillies, groups and solo travellers looking for the perfect escape. The new apartments offer a generous living space with modern interiors and inspiring decor elements. Guests have access to the hotel’s rooftop infinity pool, bar and lounge with stunning panoramic views of Dubai skyline and Arabian Gulf. In addition, they can enjoy special prices at the hotel’s spa and food and beverage venues.

The Superior Studio Apartment is an inviting space of 52 square meters with a contemporary design, featuring a spacious bedroom, fully-equipped kitchenette and marble bathroom with rainfall shower. These apartment feature a private balcony and are equipped with all the conveniences suitable for a comfortable stay, including a flat-screen TV, a minibar, and high-speed internet access. Cruelty free and vegan room amenities enhance the hotel’s distinctive approach to sustainable living.

The One Bedroom Sea View Apartment is another well appointed space with separate living area and spacious bedroom, providing a total area of 65 square meters. Decorated with elegant neutral tones and contemporary furniture, the apartments provide maximum flexibility for friends and families, enabling them to stay together while still providing the necessary space for privacy.

Manish Jha, NH Collection Dubai General Manager, commented, “Exciting times are upon us as we unveil our new serviced apartments at NH Collection Dubai The Palm, marking just five months from our debut. With a prime location on the prestigious Palm Jumeirah, enhanced by a diverse selection of accommodation, dining options, and stunning views of the Dubai skyline, the launch of these new apartments holds significant strategic value for our establishment, positioned to create a lasting impact on the city's dynamic hospitality scene.”

From soaking in the inspiring city views whilst taking a dip in the hotel’s spectacular rooftop infinity pool, to pumping up at the fully equipped hotel fitness centre or unwinding with a massage, NH Collection Dubai The Palm serviced apartments offer guests a sophisticated place to deeply rejuvenate the senses.

Ideally situated on the trunk of Palm Jumeirah, the serviced apartments at NH Collection Dubai offer convenient access to all the attractions of The Palm, Downtown Dubai, and the leisure districts of JBR and Dubai Marina, while also being within easy reach of Dubai International Airport, Dubai Old Town, and business zones throughout the emirate and the wider UAE.

About NH Collection:

NH Collection is NH Hotel Group's upper-upscale brand, noteworthy for its unique and emblematic hotels in principle cities of Europe, Latin America and Middle East. Based on the chain’s premium value proposition, these hotels retain their local character to inspire and captivate their guests. Striving for going beyond ordinary, NH Collection Hotels are thoroughly designed for those who want to make the most of their stays and live moments truly extraordinary through unique, creative and innovative experiences.

At NH Collection hotels, the staff provides the utmost attention to detail, attempting that guests wish to relive continuously their extraordinary experiences and get ready to feel in virtue of personalised and superior guest service. Whether for business travels or for leisure, as well as wishing to meet or seeking relaxing moments, the NH Collection hotels offer inspiring, versatile and stimulating venues for maximising creativity and enjoyment.

About Minor Hotels:

Minor Hotels is an international hotel owner, operator and investor currently with more than 530 hotels in operation. Minor Hotels passionately explores new possibilities in hospitality with a diverse portfolio of properties designed intelligently to appeal to different kinds of travellers, serving new passions as well as personal needs. Through our Anantara, Avani, Oaks, Tivoli, M Collection, NH Collection, NH, nhow, Elewana, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu and Minor International properties, Minor Hotels operates in 56 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe, South America and North America.

With dynamic plans to expand existing brands and explore strategic acquisitions throughout opportunistic markets, Minor Hotels pursues a vision of a more passionate and interconnected world.

Minor Hotels is part of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme, enabling travellers to savour every moment at home or away, while being recognised and rewarded at participating hotels and resorts worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ghadiscovery.com. For more information, please visit www.minorhotels.com

