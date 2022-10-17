NGN International, a leading IT systems integrator and a Managed Cyber Security service provider, based in Bahrain has announced its participation in the official Ransomware Prevention Sponsor at this year’s Arab International Cybersecurity Summit (AICS). The event, will be held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, will take place between the 6th and 8th of December at the Exhibition World, Manama, Bahrain. The event is expected to attract international attendees and delegates are expected from the region and beyond.

During NGN's attendance at GITEX in Dubai, CEO of NGN, Mr Yaqoob Al-Awadhi, signed the participation agreement with Mr. Shyam Parmar, Associate Director of Messe Frankfurt GmbH, the organizer of AICS.

In a statement following the agreement signing ceremony Mr Al Awadhi said: “NGN will work through this participation to contribute in enriching the topics, sessions, and content of this summit, which is being held for the first time in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This is in addition to showcasing the best global experiences, how to improve cybersecurity capabilities, and discussing the most significant cybersecurity concerns in the MENA region.”

Mr. Al-Awadhi emphasized the importance of this summit in terms of cybersecurity knowledge and enhancing cyber resilience, combating cybercrime, and boosting innovation.

