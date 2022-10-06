Dubai, UAE: Nexans Telecom Systems business unit, a supplier of end-to-end telecom and data network infrastructure solutions, announced its participation at GITEX Global 2022, being held at Dubai Word Trade Centre from 10-14 October 2022. Nexans plans to showcase its enterprise networking and datacentre solutions at the Middle East’s largest technology exhibition.

Nexans technical experts will deliver technology and product walk-throughs covering Fibre To The Office, and new technologies to support IoT and Single Pair Ethernet for Smart Buildings at the Ingram Micro stand on 11th October at 2.20pm and 12th October at 12.20pm.

Nexans will also showcase a range of networking solutions for enterprises and data centres, which includes:

LANmark

Copper and fibre structured cabling systems including ENSPACE high-density fibre systems for data centres, and Nexan’s innovative SMARTCONVERGE proposal for Single Pair Ethernet (SPE).

LANactive

This covers Fibre To The Office systems including Nexans’ award winning Digital Ceiling switch, DICE and Office Switches.

LANsense

Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) solution for data centres and enterprises.

Nexans Data Network Solutions

The range covers high performance physical infrastructure solutions using all media types and a total system approach. It is backed by a comprehensive warranty and a support package including software design tools, certified installer programme, and technical support.

“As enterprises scale their digital business and aspire to boost customer experience levels, the reliability of networking and data transfer infrastructure becomes more and more critical. We are expecting this year’s GITEX Global 2022 visitors from GCC and rest of the MENA region, to be sourcing networking and communication infrastructure solutions of the highest order to help boost their digital business in terms of experience, reliability, and performance. Our range of copper and fibre solutions have been selected on that basis and to meet their expectations,” said Arafat Yousef, MEA Managing Director of Nexans Data Network Solutions.

Nexans will be participating with its value-added distributor, Ingram Micro at Hall 3 and booth number D30.

