NEW YORK/ABU DHABI – NewVest has announced at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week the opening of its new office, located in ADGM. This strategic expansion underscores NewVest's commitment to the Middle East region and its dedication to providing top-tier investment solutions to clients in this dynamic market once the licensing process with ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority has been completed.

In conjunction with the office opening, NewVest has announced that Olivia Jack, Global Head of Marketing and Communications, has relocated to Abu Dhabi to lead NewVest’s global marketing and communications operations from the UAE. Olivia brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of NewVest's strategic vision, ensuring seamless integration and enhanced client engagement in the Middle East.

"NewVest's expansion into Abu Dhabi marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy," said Edward Talmor-Gera, CEO of NewVest. "Once our licensing process is complete, our new office in ADGM will enable us to better serve our clients in the region and strengthen our global footprint. We are committed to delivering innovative investment solutions and exceptional client service."

Ariel Ezrahi, Director of Climate Strategy at NewVest, added, "Abu Dhabi's robust leadership as a key climate finance hub and ADGM's sophisticated regulatory environment provide an ideal platform for NewVest to expand its presence and deepen its connections with investors in the Middle East and beyond. We are excited about the opportunities this new office will bring."

When the licensing process is complete, NewVest's Abu Dhabi office will serve as a hub for the firm's activities in the Middle East, fostering closer relationships with regional investors and partners and a gateway for operations globally. The office will also support NewVest's ongoing efforts to drive energy transition and climate related investment strategies and contribute to the region's economic growth.

About NewVest

NewVest, the private markets index manager, offers innovative, passively constructed index funds designed to provide investors with diversified exposure to the largest private markets funds globally. By effectively allowing investors to “buy the market” in individual private market asset classes (such as private equity and private debt) for a single vintage period, NewVest seeks to simplify and streamline private markets investing for a broad range of investors.

As of October 31, 2024, NewVest manages approximately $430 million and operates in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

NewVest Management, L.P. is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.