RIYADH, Saudi Arabia/PRNewswire/ -- Recently in Riyadh, Newrizon, a startup dedicated in electrifying and revolutionizing urban delivery vehicles, signed dealership agreement and intent purchase order with Al Yemni Group, authorizing it as Newrizon's exclusive dealer in the GCC region for its electric truck lineup.

Al Yemni Group, is the largest and reputable light-duty commercial vehicle dealer group in Saudi Arabia with annual sales exceeding 20,000 vehicles and extensive service network, is ready to expand the reach and adoption of Newrizon's zero-emission electric trucks throughout the GCC region.

"Newrizon's electric trucks represent the future of sustainable transportation, and we are proud to be the partner bringing this technology to our customers" said Al Yemni Group Chairman Mr. Said.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Al Yemni Group, the undisputed leader in light commercial vehicle sales in Saudi Arabia," said Charles Huang, Chairman of Newrizon. "Their deep customer relationships, market expertise makes them the ideal partner to help us accelerate the electrification of the GCC region."

This partnership is reached at a critical juncture as GCC region countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain, etc., accelerate their sustainability initiatives and targets to reach net-zero emissions in the next decade. Newrizon EV truck models offer compelling solution to reduce carbon footprint while enjoying Newrizon's battery swap technology, intelligent, reliability, and lower TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) benefits.

This partnership signing ceremony was attended by chairmen from both companies, who underscored their commitment and shared vision of accelerating the adoption of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the region.

About Newrizon

Newrizon, a Cayman Islands holding company headquartered in Shanghai, is a pioneering EV startup dedicated in electrifying and revolutionizing urban delivery vehicles. Founded in 2020 by Dr. Charles Huang, former senior VP of NIO and a SAE fellow, Newrizon develops advanced electric commercial vehicles and battery swap solutions that deliver unparalleled performance, efficiency, lower TCO and sustainability to users.