KUWAIT CITY – As they continue to garner international industry recognition, Kuwait's development projects remain an industry benchmark of opulence, exhibiting superior standards of design excellence, construction quality, and world-class delivery. In this regard, world-renowned media and business intelligence platform, MEED, recently revealed the national winners of its prestigious annual MEED Projects Awards, crowning the State’s first Waldorf Astoria hotel as “National Hotel Project of the year in Kuwait - 2022”.

Having demonstrated remarkable success within the numerous key evaluation criteria set by MEED’s panel jury, the hotel was awarded the year’s honor for excelling in its delivery on sustainability and social impact, value, and purpose, among others. The assessment also included design and construction related criteria, choosing to honor the project for its significant architectural and engineering achievements, project management, digital innovation, and most of all, its unshakeable charm.

“We are proud to have this received this notable recognition for Waldorf Astoria Kuwait. The property is Hilton’s third in the country and brings a trusted brand name and elevated luxury guest experience to a community of affluent individuals who demand the highest levels of service locally and regionally, commented Mabanee Management on this occasion. This, in turn, has positively impacted the country’s hospitality industry, drove both domestic and business tourism, and successfully attracted international tourism as part of Kuwait Vision 2035.”

Spectacular Design Elements

The MEED Awards panel also considered the property’s components and distinct features within its evaluation. The new Waldorf Astoria Kuwait hotel boasts a total area of approximately 15,000 sqm, while soaring 12 stories above ground – with seven typical floors dedicated to rooms, suites, a recreational floor, and another for restaurants and meetings rooms, and event spaces. The hotel also offers a large, outdoor swimming pool on a roof terrace outlined with greenery, Technogym-equipped fitness centre, and a spacious area for the family-friendly Waldorf Astoria Kids Club. Additionally, the hotel features a staggering 1,259 sqm spa, business centre, a charming library, and banquet halls featuring multiple meeting rooms, as well as a grand ballroom that expands to 1,000sqm.

Furthermore, the award criteria set for the project’s architecture and interior design, were outstandingly met, given how the design reflected a deep understanding of travelers and tourists needs, pursuing more personalised experiences of luxury.

The award-winning design concepts also succeeded in blending elements of contemporary design and weaving it into signatures of Kuwaiti heritage, with colours inspired by the sun, the desert, and the sea – also visible within its interior design, including its premium finishing, high-end furnishing, exquisite lighting, and dazzling works of art. This includes a grand marble staircase in the main lobby, surrounded by panels of golden steel shaped into patterns inspired by the Islamic world. The panels are mimicked throughout the hotel corridors, lounges, and guestrooms. The main lobby also houses the legendary Waldorf clock, a masterpiece reimagined for Kuwait by taking inspiration from Islamic heritage, in a timeless tradition of the brand.

A Unique Stay Experience

Waldorf Astoria made its landmark debut in Kuwait this August with Waldorf Astoria Kuwait, a refined haven blending timeless elegance with modern sensibility and sincere service. Connected to The Avenues, the country’s largest retail, entertainment, and luxury lifestyle destination also owned by Mabanee, Waldorf Astoria Kuwait features 200 adorned contemporary deluxe rooms and suites with panoramic views of the vibrant city skyline ready to welcome guests for a transformative journey of the senses.

Waldorf Astoria Kuwait is connected to Phase IV of The Avenues with direct access, strategically combining the brand’s first-class hospitality with The Avenues’ leading shopping, leisure, and dining offerings. In doing so, the hotel will offer the ultimate experience for its guests in Kuwait, in addition to the continuation of the luxury experience that specific segment of The Avenues, the Prestige district, promises.

“Entrusted by our owners at Mabanee, the property’s world-class management team is dedicated to offering a transformative journey of the senses at this ultra-luxurious property, from exquisite dining venues to world renowned facilities and services, ensuring that the property lives up to its expectations of becoming one of Kuwait’s most prestigious landmarks,” commented Kemal Sirtikirmizi, General Manager of Waldorf Astoria Kuwait.

Long-term Joint Collaboration

Having delivered all phases of The Avenues among its flagship projects to the highest standards of industry excellence, leading regional Kuwait-based firm Pace has been commissioned by Mabanee to undertake the new hotel as part of their ongoing collaboration to complete The Avenues project in its entirety.

Pace worked closely with its partners, including Callison RTKL Washington, to create a stunning hotel that brings together the lavishness of the Waldorf Astoria brand, while incorporating cues from surrounding nature and the traditional Kuwaiti culture.

Commenting further on his part, Pace CEO Tarek Shuaib said: “We are delighted to have worked with Mabanee and all our esteemed partners on creating this architectural icon in Kuwait, only to see it earn the acclaimed accolade even before its official opening. As long and trusted partners in national development, such milestone achievements reaffirm our leading and continuous role in supporting the State, by providing functional, innovative, modern, and internationally standardised architectural landmarks.”

