Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – Axis Communications announced the opening of an Axis Experience Center (AEC) in Dubai. As the first experience center in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region, the center has been designed to offer visitors an intimate look at the wide range of network and security solutions offered by the world’s leading surveillance services provider. They will also get a unique opportunity to visualize the application of these solutions in use cases ranging from smart city traffic monitoring and vehicle access control to body-worn and deployable surveillance solutions.

The opening comes as Axis embarks on a new push to strengthen its relationships with its customers and industry partners, creating spaces in which it can nurture those relationships and engage in face-to-face interaction on some of the most pressing security challenges facing governments and enterprises today. With Axis Experience Centers across the world in cities such as New York, London, Hong Kong, and Munich, expanding to MEA is the next step in reaching more people in this critical area and offering them the space to truly become familiar with Axis.

“Bringing the Axis experience to Dubai is a testament to the region’s reputation as a hub for raw innovation and ideas. With landmark events such as Expo 2020, conversation and collaboration are put front and center. An Axis Experience Center gives us the space and opportunity to engage with clients and partners, and work together to design and develop the solutions that we will use to realise the smart, sustainable cities and systems of the future,” Ettiene van der Watt, Regional Director – Middle East & Africa at Axis Communications explained.

Stepping inside, visitors are taken on an immersive journey, where they will get an opportunity to learn about the various Axis products and services related to video, audio, physical access control, and data and analytics. To help visitors understand the power of the company's offerings, in addition to being displayed as standalone products, Axis's solutions have been integrated with broader ecosystems in a wide range of use cases.

For example, visitors will get a chance to understand how network audio can be used to deter criminals and illegal activity with live and pre-recorded messaging or disseminate instructions in the event of an emergency. Visitors can also learn how to create their own end-to-end video surveillance solutions with the help of Axis Site Designer, a useful tool that consolidates design with operational efficiency. One not-to-miss experience is the “Dark Room” which gives visitors an opportunity to understand the applications for optical and thermal sensor technologies.

With state-of-the-art meeting rooms and conferencing technology, the Axis Experience Center will also serve as a training and learning center for customers and partners to access live demonstrations of current solutions and speak to Axis technology specialists. High-impact courses will be available at the center, helping network surveillance stakeholders upskill to keep up with the fast-paced industry. Additionally, visitors can learn more about becoming certified in the latest network video technologies through the Axis Certification Program, or how to develop software for integration with Axis products when they join the Axis Developer Community.

“Our customers and partners serve as vital members of the Axis family, widening our horizons when it comes to developing and deploying market-leading products and solutions,” Ettiene added.

“Tied to that mission is to train and enable them, making sure they can harness the full potential of those solutions. The process begins with understanding their needs and identifying potential blind spots. We then equip our partners and customers with the necessary knowledge that, when combined with Axis technology, lays the foundation for lasting and mutually beneficial relationships. The AEC is where this happens.”

The AEC is located in the Onyx Tower complex in The Greens alongside Sheikh Zayed Road and is open to visitors, by appointment only.

Also, to find out more about the Axis Experience Center and discover the one closest to you, visit www.axis.com/axis-experience-center/. To register to take a virtual tour of the center, supported by voice navigation in five different languages, click here.

About Axis Communications

