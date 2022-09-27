Dubai, UAE: Newlisi S.p.A. will take part in the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), which Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organises from 27 to 29 September 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The Company will be in Hall 6, Stand B12, to present its technologies and describe its environmental, social, and economic benefits. Developed about a decade ago and patented in 38 countries, the Newlisi process allows for over 70% reduction of sludge for disposal as well as for a significant increase in biogas production when coupled with anaerobic digestion.

The Newlisi process can be exploited in both urban and industrial wastewater treatment plants, with benefits in terms of risk mitigation and operating costs reduction; the solution is applicable to any type of plant, whether or not equipped with an anaerobic digester.

“Newlisi’s Clean Water, Green Power solution is addressed to owners or operators of wastewater treatment plants. Our technology is now mature, having been deployed in real scale for almost 8 years. The performances achieved in Siena, Lecce and Grosseto demonstrate that we can operate with success in different plants, with very different objectives and different characteristics. This is the reason why our shareholders believe in our growth potential, as demonstrated by the new capital injection. In this critical moment of instability, uncertainty, and growing prices, Newlisi solution represents an immediate, concrete and easily applicable answer to reduce waste and increase renewable energy production in a circular economy scheme,” said Edoardo Riccio, CEO of Newlisi S.p.A.

It is a two-step (acid - alkali) or one step (alkali) oxidative thermochemical hydrolysis carried out at low temperature (80°C) and atmospheric pressure. Different from other hydrolysis, the use of an oxidising agent enhances the solubilization of the organic sludge fraction, thus making anaerobic digestion and dewatering more effective. Among other sludge treatment processes, the Newlisi solution is also very simple and cost-effective to run: it is mostly automatised, it doesn’t require personnel with special certifications, and it has very low maintenance costs.