Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Newgen Software, a global provider of digital transformation platforms, is pleased to announce the continuation of its strategic partnership with Fadata, a trusted core insurance solution provider.

This collaboration integrates Newgen’s Omnidocs, a comprehensive enterprise content management (ECM) solution built on a low-code platform, with Fadata’s INSIS, a cloud-based insurance process management system covering all lines of business.

The partnership is aimed at helping insurers handle complex, content-rich processes, and achieve centralised systems and better customer experience. Insurers can benefit from streamlined document management and enhanced compliance. The integration will lead to better operational efficiency and lower costs.

Neyko Bratoev, Head of Fadata Ecosystem, said, “Insurers deal with large quantities of digital documentation, making document management a high priority. Having a specialist solution helps to reduce manual handling, optimise workflows and increase productivity. Newgen’s highly recognised OmniDocs does that with aplomb. Together, we can support insurers to focus on the service they deliver to their clients.”

Rajvinder Singh Kohli, Senior Vice President at Newgen, added, “This collaboration is a game-changer for the insurance industry. With Newgen’s Enterprise Content Management and Document generation capabilities seamlessly embedded into the INSIS platform, insurers can now manage their content-heavy processes and generate customer communication with unprecedented efficiency by simplifying complex processes and improving access to vital information; we are enabling clients to focus on what truly matters delivering exceptional service to their customers.”

About Fadata

Fadata is a leading provider of software solutions for insurance companies globally. We are on a mission to empower the insurance industry to drive customer engagement, innovation, and business value. Together with our customers, we are on a journey to build the future of insurance and impact millions of people’s lives every day.

For more information, visit https://fadata.eu

About Newgen Software Inc.

Newgen is the leading provider of AI enabled unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen’s industry-recognised low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries. Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more information, visit www.newgensoft.com

