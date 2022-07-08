Brunswick: It is the 9th store in the GCC and the fourth store in Dubai. On Wednesday, June 29, 2022 NEW YORKER celebrates its new store in the Dubai Hills Mall with a grand opening. On about 900 m² of sales space, the fashion label from Germany will offer a wide range of the latest trends and fashion highlights. The selection mainly consists of the NEW YORKER brands FSBN, FB SISTER, SMOG, AMISU and CENSORED showing modern fashion, jeans, sportswear and streetwear for a trend-conscious target group, supplemented by a wide range of accessories, underwear and swimwear.

On the day of the opening, there will be many attractive opening offers to welcome all NEW YORKER customers. Further, many popular personalities will be on site such as radio host Kris Fade, DJ Jenn Getz & Alfie as well as other life performances and influencers.

NEW YORKER SUMMER COLLECTION 2022

Sea la vie! Leave the cold days behind and welcome the sun. But not only the sun shines, so do you! Striking is the motto. The absolute trend color of the summer is a fresh green and can be found on almost every item. Flowing blouses and wide pants are not only cool, they also let you keep a cool head.

Romantics will also get their money's worth this summer! Dreamy floral prints, delicate sherbet colors, details like ruffles, lace, pleats and ruffles on a fitted feminine silhouette on the one hand are the signature looks. On the other hand, classic pieces and matching sets are ideal for the first sunny days. As a key item, statement blouses cannot be missing. Satin and colorful accessories round off every outfit and make it an eye-catcher.

The NEW YORKER team welcomes you to the opening of the store in Dubai on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM!

NEW YORKER Store

Dubai Hills Mall

Dubai Hills Estate

Opening hours:

Sunday – Thursday: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Friday - Saturday: 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 1900+ retail stores and 75+ brands on all platforms while employing over 16,500 multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary, Pakistan, Egypt and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear and lifestyle such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

www.appareluae.com