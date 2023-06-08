NYUAD established as one of seven global Dell Technologies’ Centers of Excellence to support advancement of science and society

Convergence of HPC, AI, and analytics to create opportunities that aim to position Abu Dhabi as a premier hub for research and innovation

Dubai, UAE –New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has selected Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) to transform and build an advanced computing environment to fast-track research projects and drive measurable scientific results.

NYUAD chose Dell PowerEdge Servers powered by AMD EPYC™ processors which enable faster adoption for HPC customers, due to high core counts in CPUs (up to 64 cores per socket), high memory capacity, and fast IO capabilities. This is further accelerated by NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs and connected with high-performance NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand networking, Dell Networking, and Dell Professional Services.

With Dell PowerEdge Servers, NYUAD will be able to adopt AI and HPC initiatives to access raw data, improve the accuracy of predictions and generate faster and smarter research outcomes — with the high performance of AMD EPYC™ processors, NVIDIA A100 GPUs and NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand. The purpose-built architecture offers a leap in performance to achieve unmatched scientific computing, AI, and cloud data centers operations at lower cost and complexity.

As part of this engagement, NYUAD has also been appointed as one of Dell’s seven global Centers of Excellence (COE), dedicated to supporting discoveries that promote science and society through the application of advanced computing technologies. In cooperation with NVIDIA, AMD and Dell, the COE will enable NYUAD to design and test cutting-edge solutions, collaborate with global innovators and build on industry best practices. The University will have access to Dell experts to exchange ideas and collaborate on HPC, AI, deep learning and support the region’s drive for knowledge-based research and explorations.

Dr. Muataz Al Barwani, Senior Director of Center for Research Computing, NYUAD said:

“As an institution involved in advanced scientific and technical evaluations, access to powerful computing facilities to undertake complex workloads and process large amounts of data is crucial. Dell Technologies’ sophisticated server and computing solutions fuel our research work and allow us to deliver cutting-edge thought leadership discoveries. We look forward to further collaborations with our colleagues at Dell Technologies.”

Walid Yehia, General Manager - UAE, Dell Technologies said:

“Dell Technologies has been empowering universities and research institutes globally to drive major inventions with its scalable, flexible solutions. As the UAE works towards building a future-ready generation, we are pleased to support NYUAD in contributing to this vision with our high-performance computing solutions”.

NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective program with majors in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, arts, and humanities with a world center for advanced research.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective program with majors in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, arts, and humanities with a world center for advanced research. Its campus enables students to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world, and to advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from some 125 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies helps organisations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era. www.delltechnologies.com

CONTACT:

Dana El Halabi

Associate Account Manager, Weber Shandwick MENAT

DElHalabi@webershandwick.com

Copyright © 2023 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.