Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Yas Marina is set to unfurl the flag for another spectacular Race Week from Friday 24th November to Sunday 26th November. A haven for connoisseurs of luxury and high-end experiences, this year’s Race Week campaign urges Yas Marina’s revellers to ‘Go All Out’ and indulge in premium experiences along the promenade of one of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic dining and entertainment precincts.

The place to be for all the off-track action of the final race of the season, Yas Marina is set to engage a huge influx of guests with another year of spectacular delights:

Yas Marina - a dining and nightlife hotspot:

Three new restaurants are set to open just in time for this year’s race week, including Ela Ela for traditional Greek dining that will transport guests to the enchanting Cretan landscapes, with a menu full of family-inspired dishes; Mr. Moto the mid-century modern Japanese speakeasy bar, welcomes guests to ‘drop-in for drinks’. Discover its versatile menu of Japanese flavours and soak up the sounds of its resident DJs’ curated playlists in a cosy-living room setting; Mika will bring to life a new and exciting take on modern Mediterranean cuisine adding yet another rousing dimension to the marina’s already robust and dynamic culinary offering.

In addition to the new venues, guests can visit their old favourites, each offering a diverse selection of international cuisines and exciting packages. From the casual party vibe at StarsnBars, where pub-grub and an extensive draft beer selection meet live bands and live sport, to fine French Mediterranean at Penelope’s bringing the glamour of the Cote D’Azur to Abu Dhabi, there is something for everyone.

For those seeking the flavours of Spain, Diablito awaits with its classic Spanish tapas and a breathtaking view of the sunset and marina. For those in the mood for Arabic fusion, there is the vibrant La Mezcaleria. Guests seeking the finest Italian dining experience the city has to offer can reserve their tables at Cipriani, complete with its stunning outdoor terrace overlooking all the superyachts.

For a taste of Middle Eastern cuisine and more marina views, Ishtar provides a stunning option. Alternatively, Boroughs café will convert to the perfect grab-and-go for burgers and beers. Iris will of course keep the party going from day to night with their line-up of world class DJs.

What to expect along the waterfront:

Collaborating with long-term partners, Yas Marina this year brings to life an array of globally recgonised branded activations within its Instagrammable Welcome Alley. Guests will be encouraged to partake in each of the immersive experiences on offer, promising a memorable start to their along-the-water journey.

Among the activations are collaborations with Peroni Zero x Aston Martin, allowing visitors listen directly into the team’s radio chiming in on whether they think their strategy will get one of the drivers a podium finish!

Ferrari Prosecco will also be on hand with said podium for patrons to take their own 1st, second and third place photos. All that work is sure to build up a thirst so head over to discover the world of non-alcoholic gin with a tasting experience from Lyre’s then lift your insta-game with captures along Whispering Angel’s picturesque flower wall.

This year’s event promises a diverse range of entertainment, adding vibrancy and fascination for attendees. Daytime offerings include crowd-favourites – a Mariachi Band hyping guests with sing-along tunes sure to build the buzz; an Origami Ballerina – a unique and graceful act that combines the art of origami with ballet is set to deliver a mesmerising visual treat; meanwhile the Mystic Mimes will leave spectators in awe with their colourful silent storytelling.

As the sun sets, the early evening will come alive with the dynamic performances from the DXB Brass Band set to fill the air with infectious energy and melodies, setting the perfect tone for the evening.

A laser show will also be projected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, creating a spellbinding display that will illuminate the marina leaving spectators in awe – a visual spectacle lighting up the night sky.

Enhancements to the 2023 on-the-ground experience are specifically designed to build on the success of 2022 which was the fastest-selling event of its kind, attracting a record-breaking crowd of 143,000 spectators — the highest attendance ever recorded for an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Over 73 per cent of the attendees were international visitors, setting a new benchmark for international visitation during Abu Dhabi Grand Prix history. The 2023 edition is poised to build upon this success, promising an unforgettable experience for racing enthusiasts and international travellers alike.

For more information on everything that is taking place during Race Week, please visit the Yas Marina website at www.yasmarina.ae/raceweek.

