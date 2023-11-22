The milestone edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (November 24-26) is just days away, with 2023 seeing a number of thrilling new additions for the 15th year at Yas Marina Circuit.

They include award-winning hospitality experiences and a line-up of global music superstars set to take to the Etihad Park stage for the Yasalam After Race-Concerts presented by e&.

With more fans than ever before expected to attend this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, Yas Marina Circuit will feature brand-new hospitality experiences to support the unprecedented demand seen for the F1 season finale in 2023.

The all-new Deck at Two, a VIP-viewing platform overlooking Turn 2 of the Yas Marina Circuit track, offers exclusive menus from Nobu Dubai and Hakkasan Dubai of Atlantis Dubai and estiatorio Milos from Atlantis The Royal, all renowned for premium seafood, sushi and grilled Japanese offerings.

Those looking to enjoy the thrilling high speeds in a luxurious setting can enjoy the party atmosphere event from the West Grandstand, featuring a uniquely curated menu from The Maine.

Fan favourites experiences will also return, as Deck At Nine with Opa, Luna Lounge featuring Ce La Vi, Turn 1 with Il Borro, Alici and Maya Bay and Shams Suites with Gohan and Ninive all back by popular demand for 2023.

Following the day’s incredible on-track action, fans can head over to Etihad Park for the iconic Yasalam After-Race Concerts presented by e& for this year’s entertainment line-up. After the opening day for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, ticketholders can enjoy an electrifying display from DJ Tiësto and Ava Max on November 23 (Thursday).

International RNB star Chris Brown and global music and fashion icon Shania Twain will take to the stage on Friday and Saturday evening after the opening F1 sessions on track while Hall of Fame Rock and Roll band Foo Fighters will close out the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend on Sunday, November 26.

Race ticket holders can upgrade their Yasalam After-Race Concert experience with a Golden Circle Upgrade. The upgrade guarantees access to the concerts, the closest access to the stage and AAA stars, fast-track entry and dedicated beverage points, with upgrades available on the Abu Dhabi GP app or at: www.abudhabigp.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).