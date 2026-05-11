Dubai, UAE: Aethra Advisory, a global hiring strategy & mobility architecture practice, has launched in the UAE as the first independent advisory practice dedicated to helping organisations design their global hiring infrastructure. The business will support founders, HR leaders, scale-up operators, and strategic decision-makers across UAE companies expanding internationally and global businesses entering the UAE, and wider Middle East, helping them navigate cross-border hiring, employment models, mobility programs, and compliance risk in an increasingly global workforce environment.

Aethra Advisory enters the market at a time when more companies are hiring across borders before they have built the systems needed to support those decisions. Many organisations still select Employer of Record (EOR) platforms, vendors, visa routes, or employment structures based on speed, only discovering compliance gaps, cost leakage, or operational limitations months later. Aethra sits at the architecture stage, helping leaders make structural decisions before vendors and execution routes are selected. As the global cross-border workforce and migration solutions market is projected to reach $11.37 billion by 2033, growing at an annual rate of 11.8%, this advisory layer is becoming important for companies that need global workforce models built for scale rather than short-term hiring fixes.

The company works upstream of execution, helping companies define where to hire, how to hire, which infrastructure to use, and where risk may emerge. Its services include Global Hiring Blueprint, Mobility Program Design, and Founder Advisory, covering areas such as EOR versus entity decisions, country decision matrices, immigration pathway design, vendor ecosystem strategy, compliance architecture, mobility policies, and 12-month hiring roadmaps. The practice is self-funded, allowing Aethra to provide independent guidance on employee relocation and global mobility cases for UAE-based and international firms.

Sonam Haider, Founder and Global Mobility Strategist, Aethra Advisory, said: “Companies often treat global hiring as a vendor selection exercise, when the real issue is whether the structure can hold under scale. The UAE currently holds the highest hiring sentiment globally, with 56% of employers planning workforce expansion, but growth at this pace can expose weak EOR models, unclear worker classification, poor market entry choices, and fragmented mobility processes. The gaps usually only surface more than a year later. Aethra Advisory gives leaders an independent view before those decisions become difficult and expensive to reverse.”

The business is founded on more than a decade of operator-side experience across global mobility, consulting, in-house leadership, and global employment platforms. The founder has held roles at PwC, Fragomen, Amazon, Uber, Deel, and Multiplier, giving Aethra an inside-the-machine perspective on how global hiring decisions play out. The company is designed for organisations that are expanding into new markets for the first time, building mobility programs that have outgrown their current infrastructure, or managing global hiring across multiple countries without a clear operating model.

Aethra’s framework is built around five pillars: workforce strategy, hiring infrastructure, immigration pathway design, compliance architecture, and mobility operations. This approach helps companies move from fragmented decision-making to a hiring architecture they can own, adapt, and execute against. The company is already seeing early market validation through founder-level conversations with EOR platform leadership and potential strategic partners across the region.

As the UAE continues to grow from a destination market into a global workforce hub, employee relocation and cross-border mobility requirements will continue to increase across both inbound talent and UAE-based organisations managing global hires. Aethra Advisory aims to support this shift by becoming the strategic advisory layer for global hiring and mobility architecture, helping organisations build workforce structures that are scalable, compliant, and aligned with long-term growth.

For more information, visit https://aethraadvisory.com/.

About Aethra Advisory

Aethra Advisory is a UAE-based Global Hiring Strategy & Mobility Architecture practice that helps organisations design compliant, scalable global hiring strategies before execution. The company advises founders, HR leaders, scale-up operators, and strategic decision-makers on workforce strategy, hiring infrastructure, EOR versus entity decisions, immigration pathway design, compliance architecture, mobility operations, and vendor ecosystem strategy. Built on more than a decade of experience across consulting, in-house global mobility leadership, and global employment platforms, Aethra Advisory bridges hiring ambition and compliance reality through independent, specialist advisory.