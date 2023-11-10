Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) announced the signing of a strategic memorandum of understanding with the Global Innovation Institute (GInI)®, the world leader in providing professional certifications, accreditations, and memberships in innovation. This significant move by the MBRHE aims to enhance innovation in residential services, aligning with the Dubai government's goals to develop cooperative prospects with leading global educational institutions and universities, to encourage innovation in various service areas, and to promote a culture of creativity and sustainable development.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, the CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, and Mr. Mohannad Shahin, the Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at the Global Innovation Institute. Through this partnership, the Establishment aims to leverage the extensive resources and expertise of the Global Innovation Institute, including scientific research, comparative studies, specialized laboratories, and electronic libraries in various innovation fields to elevate housing services and the knowledge capabilities of the Establishment.

His Excellency Omar Hamad Bu Shehab expressed his great optimism about the new opportunities provided by this agreement, stating: "The agreement we have signed with the Global Innovation Institute is an advanced and important step in our journey towards innovation and development in housing services. This partnership not only affirms our commitment to contributing to the strategic goals of the Dubai government but also places us at the forefront of leading entities in the sustainable innovation and service excellence."

As per the terms of the memorandum of understanding, the MBRHE will enjoy a series of important services and privileges provided by the Global Innovation Institute. These include access to the creative ecosystem and the opportunity for the Establishment's workforce to enroll in exams and earn institute-recognized certifications, contributing to the enhancement of innovation within the organization. The MBRHE will also have the opportunity to participate in the events of the Global Collective Innovation Council, with full support from the Global Innovation Institute to build a comprehensive and flexible innovation system for businesses. The Institute will also connect the Establishment with a wide range of international business entities through the utilization of institutional membership benefits at the Global Innovation Institute.

Mr. Mohannad Shahin expressed his great anticipation for the new partnership with the MBRHE, emphasizing the pivotal role the agreement plays in enhancing the trajectory of innovation in government services. He said: "We are committed to working with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment to achieve Dubai's ambitious vision of building an innovative society. We are excited to provide our full support and valuable contributions that assist the Establishment in reinforcing its position as a leading entity in the field of innovation and urban development."

Furthermore, within the framework of this partnership, the Innovation Laboratory of the MBRHE will be recognized as an accredited innovation laboratory by the Global Innovation Institute. The Establishment will engage in international standards assessment initiatives supervised by the Institute, which will provide it with the opportunity to review, compare, and exchange expertise with advanced global institutions in the field of innovation. The partnership with the Global Innovation Institute highlights the commitment of the MBRHE to developing the skills and capabilities of its employees and enhancing the environmental innovation system in the housing sector in Dubai.

For more information about the services of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment and its continuous efforts to develop the housing sector in Dubai, please visit the official website at www.mbrhe.gov.ae.

About Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE):

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government institution aimed at providing housing solutions that meet the needs of Dubai residents. It offers a range of services, including housing, finance, supplementary engineering, consultancy, smart services, and employee services. The Establishment is committed to enhancing its smart services and ensuring a seamless user experience through innovation and excellence. The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment strives to provide a dignified life and stability for citizens by offering proactive and sustainable housing services, developing flexible policies, forging strategic partnerships, and optimizing resource use.