Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC) introduced the Strategic Partner in Innovation & Excellence (SPInE) initiative during DHCon, which ran on May 16 and 17. The conference focused on the practical application of artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector.

SPInE sets its sights on creating a robust technological framework within the country, driving innovation in the healthcare sector. By directly implementing cutting-edge technologies, fostering national expertise, recruiting and championing top talents in artificial intelligence and technology, and nurturing the growth of the healthcare industry, the initiative aims to revolutionize the landscape of digital healthcare in the Kingdom and the world over.

The initiative aspires to establish an open, interoperable platform that gathers healthcare data, tools, and algorithms. It aims to foster strong alliances between healthcare institutions, technology trailblazers, and research establishments, promoting investments in artificial intelligence. Furthermore, the initiative seeks to optimize integration of artificial intelligence into healthcare by implementing experimental projects, sharing knowledge, and cultivating the development of best practices.

SPInE’s proponents have underscored the transformative capabilities of artificial intelligence in healthcare, affirming its potential to enhance healthcare outcomes, reduce costs, elevate the patient experience, and empower individuals to receive faster and more accurate diagnoses and personalized treatment plans. Simultaneously, healthcare professionals can leverage evidence-based predictions and insights more swiftly via real-time data collection.

“SPInE has the potential to improve healthcare outcomes, reduce costs, stimulate innovation in healthcare, and promote collaboration between healthcare specialists, researchers, and technology experts,” said H.E. Dr. Majid Al Fayyadh, CEO of KFSH&RC.

The initiative is set to advance the applications of artificial intelligence in critical domains, including diagnostic imaging, genetics, preventive care, and population health. During DHCon, KFSH&RC invited healthcare visionaries, experts, and tech enthusiasts to participate in this ambitious initiative through collaborative partnerships.

DHCon, hosted by KFSH&RC, featured more than 25 speakers from 15 countries specializing in artificial intelligence. The conference delved into crucial topics on the application of artificial intelligence in healthcare.

About King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) is a leading tertiary and quaternary healthcare provider in the Middle East. KFSH&RC's mission is to serve society with the highest level of healthcare and best patient experience in an integrated education and research setting.

KFSH&RC has a rich history of providing high-quality clinical services, including leading-edge treatments in oncology, transplantation, cardiovascular diseases, neurosciences, and genetics.

This year, Brand Finance recognized KFSH&RC as the number one Academic Medical Centre in the MENA region and the top 20 internationally. Meanwhile, in 2022, KFSH&RC was ranked among the leading healthcare providers across the globe by Newsweek.

Guided by the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, KFSH&RC is undertaking a transformation towards a financially sustainable, independent, non-profit hospital. KFSH&RC has been internationally recognized for its continuous achievements in patient experiences and outcomes by accreditations from the HIMSS Davies Award of Excellence, CHiME, ANCC Magnet, JCI, CAP, ISO 22301 & 27001, to list a few.

