Dubai, UAE: Elemental Developments, the new venture from Hazza Zaal, CEO of Al Barari, announces the limited public release of Elemental 22 — a visionary residential concept that brings the essence of meaningful living to the heart of the city.

In a city known for fast-paced transactions, Elemental 22 takes a more thoughtful path — one that values intention over impulse. Here, prospective residents apply to live, ensuring every home is part of a values-driven community grounded in connection, wellness, and elevated living.

Every applicant is thoughtfully reviewed — not just for ownership, but for alignment with a lifestyle centered on intention, nature, and connection.

After selling out completely during its private VIP release, with early clients who shared the vision, the project is now being made available to the public for the very first time.

With only 39 residences available and over 60% already sold, this launch marks a new chapter in intentional urban living.

“We didn’t want to create just another building,” says Hazza Zaal. “We wanted to design a lifestyle that aligns with what people are truly seeking: presence, connection, and purpose.”

The vision draws on Zaal’s experience with Al Barari — long regarded as the green heart of Dubai. Elemental 22 continues that story in a new urban context, bringing nature inward and balancing the city’s energy with a calming sense of place.

“Al Barari transformed the desert into a thriving green community,” Zaal adds. “I now plan to bring that same vision of nature and purpose into the heart of the city. Nature does not stop at the ground floor here.”

Two Floors Dedicated to Wellness

At Elemental 22, wellness isn’t just an amenity — it’s the atmosphere. From the moment you walk in, you’re welcomed by a double-height space anchored by The Mill Café, where the scent of fresh coffee and the sound of quiet conversation set the tone for the day. Morning light pours through floor-to-ceiling windows as residents flow between movement and stillness — from a sunrise Pilates class, to laps in the rooftop pool, to a moment of pause in the recovery lounge.

Across two entire floors, wellbeing has been woven into the architecture, not as an afterthought, but as a foundation for daily life. This is a home designed for people who prioritise balance, energy, and presence.

Key features include:

A rooftop family pool with panoramic views of the Dubai skyline

A performance lap pool for serious swimmers

A double-height indoor gym and an outdoor gym terrace for all-season training

A dedicated Pilates studio

A recovery zone with sauna and steam room

A vibrant indoor and outdoor kids’ club

An intimate home cinema exclusive to residents

The Mill Café — a relaxed, communal space for dining, working, or winding down

A Boutique Community with Strategic Access

Inspired by the ethos that shaped Al Barari, a community that redefined what it means to live close to nature, Elemental 22 is designed for those who value connection, wellness, and a sense of meaning in everyday life.

Elemental 22 finds its home in Jumeirah Garden City. The neighbourhood's masterplan of low-rise, low-density buildings, open parks, and walkable streets makes it the ideal setting to bring nature back into the heart of Dubai.

Located just minutes from Downtown, DIFC, and City Walk, yet nestled beside the neighbourhood’s largest park which has a large football pitch, a padel court, jogging track, and a kids playground, Elemental 22 offers the best of both worlds: serenity and connectivity. With exclusive wellness amenities spread over two full floors — from rooftop pools to a Pilates studio, recovery rooms, a kids' club, and co-working café — daily life here flows effortlessly between work, rest, and play.

Applications Now Open

Following a successful private launch with over 60% already sold, a limited number of residences remain. Applications are now open to join this purpose-driven community.

Visit www.elementaldevelopments.ae

About Elemental

From the creators of Al Barari, Elemental is a new real estate venture founded by Hazza Zaal, CEO of Al Barari, and shaped by over a decade of experience crafting nature-led communities. Building on the vision that made Al Barari the green heart of Dubai, Elemental brings a fresh perspective to urban living, one rooted in wellness, intentional design, and a deep respect for place.

With a focus on low-density architecture, sustainable practices, and meaningful resident experiences, Elemental creates boutique developments that blend seamlessly into the fabric of the city while offering a sanctuary from it. Each project is thoughtfully located, beautifully crafted, and designed to support a lifestyle of presence, connection, and balance.

www.elementaldevelopments.ae

Instagram: elementaldevelopments