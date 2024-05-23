Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – In a significant milestone that propels the ambitious Mukaab forward, the New Murabba Development Company – A PIF Company - is pleased to announce the signing of the Mukaab Piling Works Contract with HSSG Foundation Contracting LLC, known for providing technically advanced foundation solutions.

This marks a pivotal step in the development of the Mukaab, which is set to become the centerpiece of the New Murabba, Riyadh’s transformative downtown destination. Once completed, the Mukaab will be one of the largest built structures in the world (measuring 400 meters in height, width, and length).

The contract was formalized by Michael Dyke, Chief Executive Officer of New Murabba Development Company, and Ali Korhan from HSSG Foundation Contracting, bringing together two leading organizations in a historic commitment. The partnership underscores HSSG Foundation Contracting's experience and strong reputation and will leverage its extensive expertise in complex foundation engineering for the successful realization of the Mukaab project.

The contract awarded to HSSG Foundation Contracting, and other partnerships which to date have been established, represent a significant leap forward in the realization of the vision for the Mukaab, and the creation of the largest modern downtown in the world, in line with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

Piling, as an initial phase of construction, is fundamental to the structural integrity and longevity of any major development. For the Mukaab, this will mean establishing a strong base that will support its innovative architectural vision and ambitious scale. By securing this contract, New Murabba Development Company has reaffirmed its commitment to laying a resilient groundwork that will uphold the future vibrancy and dynamism of Riyadh’s new downtown.

As development continues for New Murabba, and the iconic Mukaab, the New Murabba Development Company, and its partners, are laying the foundations for a lasting legacy – a vibrant, dynamic, downtown that will captivate the world and start a new chapter for Saudi Arabia’s bright future.