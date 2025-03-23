New Murabba, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, participated in the real estate event "MIPIM 2025," held from March 11- 14 in Cannes, France. This year’s participation aims to enhance international investment in the Kingdom and highlight its commitment to economic diversification.

According to a company press release issued today, New Murabba’s presence at MIPIM 2025 featured a series of insightful sessions led by key executives. These sessions provided attendees with a deeper understanding of New Murabba’s strategic vision and its alignment with Saudi Arabia’s broader development goals.

CEO of New Murabba Michael Dyke took part in a panel discussion titled "How the Saudi Giga Projects Are Contributing to the Kingdom’s Economy and Vision 2030,"

EPMO and Stakeholder Management Division Head Eissa Almunif contributed to the panel "Changing Demographics in Saudi Arabia and How This Affects Development Planning." Development Director Ashwaq Albabtain joined the panel "Mega Events, Hospitality, and Leisure," while Executive Director of Capital Partnerships Development Nida Raza participated in the discussion "The Evolving Real Estate Sector in Saudi Arabia." Director of Healthcare and Education Development Reham Alawaji took part in the panel "Creating Livable Cities with Purpose." These sessions provided valuable insights into the development’s strategic relevance and its potential to reshape the urban landscape.

During his participation, Dyke emphasized, "We are committed to collaborative development and world-class execution. New Murabba has completed 14 million cubic meters of excavation while achieving 5.5 million safe hours without lost-time incidents. This milestone enables the commencement of permanent works for The Mukaab, ensuring the groundwork is set for the next phase of construction."

He also added that this progress underscores New Murabba’s dedication to delivering a world-class destination that will redefine urban development and contribute to a vibrant live-work-visit offering within the project.