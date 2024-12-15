Riyadh: New Murabba, a PIF company, has successfully concluded its social responsibility activities for 2024. These initiatives commenced with a health campaign designed to encourage a healthy work environment for New Murabba’s and the partners’ employees. This effort was executed in collaboration with Bupa Arabia.

Additionally, the company organized a blood donation campaign titled "Gift of Life" in partnership with King Abdulaziz Medical City. This campaign underscored the belief that each 1 unit of blood donation can save the lives of three patients or injured individuals. The campaign also highlighted the critical role of blood donation as a community responsibility.

During the celebration of the Kingdom's 94th National Day, and World Children's Day, New Murabba engaged in collaborative initiatives with King Khalid University Hospital aimed at spreading joy, delightfulness, and providing support to patient kid.

On this occasion, Salem Al Zahrani, Senior Director of Corporate Communications at New Murabba, stated: "We are dedicated in our commitment to fostering a culture of social responsibility and responsible practices that contribute to sustainable development. We collaborate with various partners to fulfill our social responsibility objectives and serve the local community." He further noted that these initiatives have had a tangible impact on the quality of life for many individuals, with over 400 beneficiaries positively affected and more than 60 hours of volunteer work completed. "We remain devoted to expanding our outreach and exploring new opportunities to inspire and engage in volunteer efforts that benefit our community", he concluded.