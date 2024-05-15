Launch of new McLaren Artura Spider is marked by exclusive evening event in collaboration with Pirelli Middle East

McLaren’s first-ever High-Performance Hybrid convertible adds thrilling new dimension to Artura and McLaren supercar range

Artura Spider comes with significant upgrades including more power, performance and even greater driver engagement

Dynamic precision is further enhanced by Pirelli CyberTM Tyre technology, generating real-time data for drivers

New Artura coupe benefits from the same improvements, further enhancing its next-generation supercar performance

On Monday evening, McLaren Automotive unveiled the new Artura Spider for the first time in the Middle East at a glamorous evening event hosted in the iconic design district of Alserkal Avenue, Dubai.

In partnership with Pirelli Middle East, the event showcased the latest addition to the McLaren supercar family to an exclusive group of VIP guests, McLaren owners, and media personalities.

Stunning design being at the heart of the McLaren ethos, the Artura Spider was unveiled at Concrete - the only building in the history of Dubai to be shortlisted for the prestigious Aga Khan Award for Architecture.

Tobias Suehlmann, Chief Design Officer at McLaren Automotive and Jamie Corstorphine, Director of Product Planning were present at the gala event, along with 130 guests.

The brand’s first-ever High-Performance Hybrid convertible, the new Artura Spider is introduced with significant upgrades to power, performance and driver engagement, which combine with the sensory pleasures of open-top driving to add a remarkable new dimension to the Artura.

Easily the lightest amongst its convertible competition, the Artura Spider enjoys a weight advantage of up to 83kg. Its power-to-weight ratio has been further enhanced by a recalibrated high-performance hybrid powertrain which is now able to release an overall power of 700PS (690bhp) – enabling thrilling levels of performance.

Dynamic precision is additionally enhanced by Pirelli CyberTM Tyre technology. Comprising hardware and software integrated with the Artura’s electronic systems and featuring an electronic sensor inside each tyre, CyberTM Tyre generates real-time data that allow drivers to fully exploit the potential of the fitted tyres. Pirelli’s Noise Cancelling System (PNCS), which uses a sound absorbing device on the inside of the tyre wall to reduce vibration and noise, also features.

“We are extremely proud to unveil the new Artura Spider for the first time in the Middle East. The team in Woking have worked incredibly hard to produce an excellent vehicle that delivers on everything that you would expect from a McLaren supercar. We have upgraded the powertrain and the chassis systems to deliver more power, more dynamic performance and even higher levels of connection with the driver – without any compromise in everyday driving. The Middle East is a key market for McLaren Automotive, and the new Artura Spider represents the ideal all-round offering for our discerning customers. We’re looking forward to another year of growth in the region and the new Artura Spider will definitely contribute to that.’’ Robert Holtshausen, Market Director, Middle East & Africa

The unveiling of the new Artura Spider is accompanied by the introduction of the MY25 Artura Coupe which benefits from all the same improvements, further enhancing its status as the next-generation supercar.

Further information about the new McLaren Artura Spider, including full specifications and options availability, can be found on the McLaren website (cars.mclaren.com) or on the configurator that allows customers to explore colour and equipment choices (https://cars.mclaren.com/en/artura-spider)

-Ends-

About McLaren Automotive:

McLaren Automotive is a producer of ultra high-performance, lightweight supercars. Launched in 2010, the company is now the largest part of the McLaren Group.

Headquartered at the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) in Woking, Surrey, England, McLaren Automotive is driven by the challenge of creating the world’s most exhilarating, engaging and benchmark setting vehicles. Leveraging the McLaren name’s 60-year history of authentic, racing performance, it has delivered some of the most spectacular supercars ever made.

The company’s product portfolio of GTS, supercar, Motorsport and Ultimate models are retailed in over 40 markets around the world. Its cars are assembled by hand at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC), based on the same campus as MTC in Woking.

McLaren is a pioneer that continuously pushes the boundaries. In 1981, it introduced lightweight and strong carbon fibre chassis technology into Formula 1 with the McLaren MP4/1.

Then in 1993 it designed and built the legendary McLaren F1 road car. Built around a carbon fibre chassis, it established McLaren’s supercar DNA, realised for the 21st century in 2011 with the introduction of the McLaren 12C – McLaren Automotive’s first production car.

McLaren was the first to deliver a hybrid hypercar, the McLaren P1™, in 2013. Launching the Ultimate Series of vehicles, P1™ was followed by the McLaren Senna in 2018 and its track-only GTR derivative followed a year later. 2019 also saw the introduction of the Speedtail hybrid hyper-GT. Its most recent Ultimate model, Elva, is the lightest McLaren road car ever.

McLaren’s LT models represent the ultimate expression of track performance in series production supercars. The name stems from the ‘Longtail’ version of the F1 GTR, introduced in 1997, and was incorporated into McLaren Automotive nomenclature in 2015 with the arrival of the McLaren 650S-based 675LT coupe and Spider. In 2018, the LT legend continued with the McLaren 570S-based 600LT. The latest chapter in the LT story was written in 2020 and 2021, with the introduction of the 765LT coupe and Spider.

Also in 2021, the company unveiled its all-new high-performance hybrid supercar, the McLaren Artura. The Artura is the first McLaren to benefit from the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). The MCLA is designed, developed and manufactured at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre in the Sheffield region of England using world-first processes and will spearhead the brand’s electrified future.

2022 saw McLaren announce the Solus GT, a single-seat, closed-cockpit track car which brought to life a futuristic concept that was originally created for virtual gaming.

In 2023, McLaren unveiled its lightest and most powerful series-production supercar, the 750S – a thorough development of the award-winning 720S supercar. McLaren also introduced the new GTS, replacing the McLaren GT.

The McLaren Artura Spider was revealed in early 2024 as the brand’s first high-performance hybrid convertible. Its introduction was part of a major model year uplift for the Artura nameplate, and meant McLaren’s series-production line-up of GTS, new Artura and 750S had been introduced within 12 months of each other.

McLaren Automotive also chooses to partner with like-minded, world-leading companies and organisations who push the boundaries in their respective fields. These include Ashurst, Bowers & Wilkins, Dynisma, Gulf, Monroe, Pirelli, Plan International, Richard Mille and Tumi.

About McLaren Group:

The McLaren Group is a global leader in high-performance supercar production and elite motorsports.

Founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, the Group is formed of McLaren Automotive, which hand-builds lightweight supercars and races them in global series, including the World Endurance Championship; and a majority stake in McLaren Racing which competes in the Formula 1 World Championship, INDYCAR series, Formula E, Extreme E and F1 Academy.

The Group is globally headquartered at the iconic McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, Surrey, England.

With a reputation for innovation and technological excellence, McLaren is one of the UK’s largest independent companies.

