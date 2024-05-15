His Excellency Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair and Saood Al Ghurair today announced the launch of Hattan, a dynamic and diversified Holding Company poised to redefine industry standards and drive socio-economic development in the UAE.

With a rich portfolio of legacy, pioneering and innovative brands, including leading bottled water provider Masafi, Hattan, oversees a conglomerate of companies across a wide array of sectors.

Now, it is primed to accelerate its expansion across various sectors through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and acquisitions.

Commenting on the creation of a new Holding Company, visionary leader His Excellency Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Hattan, said: “The launch of Hattan symbolises our unwavering commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship in the UAE. As we embark on this new chapter, we remain committed to driving positive impact within our community, our nation, and globally. By leveraging a diverse portfolio of investments, we will catalyse change and contribute to the betterment of our society.”

An Exciting Chapter

Guiding Hattan into this new era is CEO and Vice Chairman Saood Al Ghurair, whose leadership and strategic insights will propel the Hattan towards new horizons. Committed to fostering growth, embracing innovation, and advancing the National Agenda, Saood Al Ghurair leads Hattan's diverse portfolio of businesses towards sustainable success.

Saood Al Ghurair, CEO and Vice Chairman of Hattan, comments: “Hattan symbolises the strong homegrown roots that we are proud of and will continue to treasure as we embark on a new chapter of evolution. We have a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship in the UAE, and today we continue to build upon our legacy.

“Our focus at Hattan is to contribute to the socio-economic development of the region, foster innovation, and empower the next generation of leaders. I am confident that our new brand identity under a fresh Holding Company encapsulates the dynamism of our journey ahead while remaining true to our commitment to making a bigger difference than ever imagined.”

Hattan’s portfolio already encompasses a diverse range of sectors and businesses, including FMCG with pioneering refreshment brand Masafi – a legacy and heritage household name in the UAE; Real Estate with master developers NED Properties and luxury leasing specialists RAAS Real Estate; Vending & Automated Retail with OTG (On-The-Go); Global Investments with Massar; Early Education with new-age Numu Early Childhood Center; Home Healthcare with NeoHealth leading tech-driven homecare; E-commerce with Localy, the UAE’s first one-stop-shop for locally made products; and Family Entertainment with Lemonade, a discovery-based edutainment area for children.

A platform for entrepreneurs and global partners seeking expansion into the UAE, Hattan embraces diversity, empowers local Emiratis, and champions female empowerment. With a deep understanding of the UAE market and strong operational expertise, Hattan is positioned as a credible partner for growth and success.

The name "Hattan", meaning "gentle rain" in Arabic, symbolises the company's commitment to nurturing growth and prosperity.

For more information about the Hattan, please visit www.hattan.com

-Ends-

For further press information, or to arrange an interview with CEO and/or Vice Chairman, please contact Tarryn Troth at Brazen MENA.

E. hattan@brazenmena.com

About Hattan

Hattan is a dynamic and diversified holding company at the forefront of innovation and excellence. As a prominent player in the UAE, Hattan oversees a conglomerate of companies across a wide array of sectors. Focused on opportunities that fill a gap in the market, realise unmet potential, or meet a community need, the conglomerate is driven by a mission to invest in growth, community, and national progress.

Hattan’s portfolio includes NED Properties, Raas Real Estate, OTG, Massar Investments, Numu Early Childhood Centre, NeoHealth, Localy and Lemonade Play.

Most prominently Hattan owns Masafi, which was established in 1977 and has been a market leader for over 40 years, offering world-class products celebrated for its pure, natural freshness. Specialising in premium drinking water, tissues, and hygiene, Masafi’s diverse product range is primed for significant expansion.

For more information visit www.hattan.com to keep up with all the latest news.