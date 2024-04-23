As part of its plan to provide iconic projects to its customers, New Event Developments announced seizing a new investment opportunity in R8 area at the New Administrative Capital. The company plans to develop an integrated residential project that features distinctive services to its clients in the New Capital and is preparing for its launch next month.

Chairperson of New Event Developments Dr. Hamid Al Rgwy said that the company decided, since its inception, to provide its customers with the best products, accordingly, it chose a distinguished location in the R8 neighborhood, and contracted with the consultant Yasser El-Beltagy to develop a design that maintains the project’s distinction and enhances its competitive advantages.



Al Rgwy added that Yasser Al Beltagy Architects (YBA) is one of the strong success partners who have long experience in designing projects inside and outside the Egyptian market. New Events and YBA have agreed to develop an innovative project in all its architectural details, and commensurate with the nature of the region in which it is located and the requirements of Administrative Capital for Urban Development company.



He pointed out that the project is located on 25 acres and is scheduled to be launched next May. The company has already received the notification of specialization and the minutes of receipt of the project plot of land.



He further noted that the company aims to provide real estate products in the project that suit targeted local and foreign client, pointing out that the project will take into account technological developments in all details to provide customers with a comfortable and luxurious life and a distinctive quality of life.



He explained that this is the company's third project in the New Capital, which reflects the huge confidence in the city as a promising project with a huge global investment future.



New Event Developments repeated its investment experience in the New Capital and seized the third project as part of its ambitious plan to expand and increase its investment portfolio in Egyptian real estate market, in light of the size of the huge opportunities and facilities available in local market, he disclosed.



Al Rgwy concluded that the company is working vigorously on its existing projects and is making huge investments to raise construction rates in parallel with working to seize new projects, added, “Commitment to customers’ satisfaction is an essential pillar of the company’s work and enhances customers’ confidence in the company and its credibility in real estate market.”