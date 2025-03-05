Dubai, UAE: Coursera, a leading online learning platform, has released the ‘Closing the Gender Gap in GenAI Skills’ playbook, a new resource aimed at addressing the gender gap in Generative AI (GenAI) skills. The playbook explores actionable strategies to empower more women to harness GenAI, highlighting the critical need for continued efforts to build a more inclusive and equitable AI landscape.

Women currently represent 32% of global GenAI enrollments on Coursera. In the UAE, they make up 23.8% of GenAI learners—a figure that, while reflecting ongoing efforts to increase female participation in STEM, also underscores the gender gap that still exists in GenAI. While AI education in the UAE continues to expand rapidly, the need for targeted strategies to ensure equitable access to GenAI opportunities remains.

Amid this disparity, interest in AI skills continues to rise. In 2024, the UAE saw over 900% increase in enrollments for GenAI courses. Women also account for 56% of government university graduates in STEM fields. However, despite these advancements, female representation in leadership remains limited, with nearly 11% of board positions held by women. This highlights the challenge of translating educational progress into greater professional advancement and reinforces the need for further action to drive gender inclusivity in technology leadership and beyond.

Dr. Alexandra Urban, Learning Science Research Lead at Coursera, said: “The UAE's commitment to bridging the gender gap in technology is commendable. A diverse and inclusive tech workforce is essential for driving innovation, especially in traditionally male-dominated fields like AI. While progress is evident, expanding opportunities for women in GenAI, equipping them with critical skills, and empowering them to lead in the digital economy remains an urgent priority."

The playbook recognizes the systemic barriers to women's participation in GenAI and identifies key challenges that must be addressed, including:

Self-efficacy plays a crucial role in learning outcomes. Women often hesitate to engage in GenAI courses due to a lack of confidence, even when they possess the necessary skills. On Coursera, women are six times more likely to enroll in beginner-level GenAI courses than intermediate ones, indicating a preference for structured, accessible entry points. Limited time and unclear guidelines hinder skill adoption: Many women cite "lack of time" as their top reason for discontinuing STEM courses, reflecting the reality of balancing caregiving and work responsibilities. Additionally, uncertainty around how AI and GenAI applies to careers can lead to hesitation. The absence of clear learning pathways and employer AI policies only exacerbates the issue.

Many women cite "lack of time" as their top reason for discontinuing STEM courses, reflecting the reality of balancing caregiving and work responsibilities. Additionally, uncertainty around how AI and GenAI applies to careers can lead to hesitation. The absence of clear learning pathways and employer AI policies only exacerbates the issue. Perceived lack of relevance: Only 36% of women believe GenAI can advance their careers, compared to 45% of men. This perception gap discourages upskilling. Women are more likely to engage when GenAI is framed through practical applications in healthcare, education, or creative industries. Real-world case studies and interdisciplinary GenAI courses have proven effective in increasing participation and completion rates.

Coursera’s insights are designed to equip women with strategies to thrive in the rapidly evolving field of GenAI, aligning with the UAE’s National Strategy for AI 2031, which underscores the importance of women taking an active role in shaping the future of AI. As the UAE ranks among the top 10 countries in AI companies per capita, increasing female participation in GenAI will be key to advancing the nation’s AI and digital transformation ambitions.

To access the ‘Closing the Gender Gap in GenAI Skills’ playbook, visit: https://www.coursera.org/enterprise/resources/ebook/genai-gender-gap.

