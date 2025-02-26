Dubai, United Arab Emirates: New Balance, the brand synonymous with running excellence, announced the opening of its ninth store in the UAE, marking another significant milestone in its expansion across the region. Strategically positioned in one of Dubai’s premier shopping destinations, the new store at Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah offers an immersive retail experience that caters to the city’s thriving community of athletes, sneaker enthusiasts, and fashion-conscious consumers.

As New Balance continues its expansion within the MENA region, the brand is now coming closer to several more communities within the UAE and beyond.

Located at the heart of Palm Jumeirah, Nakheel Mall is a luxury lifestyle destination that brings together a range of high-end fashion, retail, and dining experiences. The launch of the latest New Balance store is a natural fit, adding to the sophisticated retail mix and world-class offerings, the mall has to offer.

The store will feature a curated selection of New Balance’s top performance and lifestyle collections, including running shoes, training footwear, and athleisure apparel. Designed for both athletes and everyday consumers, the space brings together innovation, comfort, and style, allowing customers to experience the brand’s latest offerings firsthand.

Stuart Henwood, Senior Director for New Balance MEAI said: “The store opening at Nakheel Mall marks another important step in our regional expansion. As one of the fastest-growing brands globally, with a CAGR of over 30% in the past three years and a record-breaking USD 7.8 billion in revenue in 2024, New Balance continues to build momentum toward our $10 billion goal and beyond. Our growth is fuelled by a direct-to-consumer mindset, strong partnerships, and a focus on the intersection of sport and culture. With Nakheel Mall being one of Dubai’s most prominent shopping destinations, it is the perfect location to contribute to the vision we have for New Balance.”

With several new store openings planned across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and the UAE, New Balance remains committed to enhancing its presence and accessibility throughout the region.

