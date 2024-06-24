The store embraces the Uncommon Common Concept, crafting an experience that prioritizes the needs of the community of Abu Dhabi.

Dubai, UAE: New Balance, the brand synonymous with running excellence, announced today the opening of its store in The Galleria Al Maryah Island, making it the third store in the emirate as the brand continues its expansion within the MENA region,

Since the establishing of New Balance’s MENA subsidiary in Dubai in 2019, the brand has made significant strides to establish its footprint, owning and operating stores in countries such as the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Qatar, and Morocco. The latest store opening in Abu Dhabi marks yet another significant milestone that solidifies New Balance’s retail expansion aspirations.

Stuart Henwood, Regional General Manager of New Balance in the Middle East, Africa & India, said: “Our glocalization strategy has been instrumental in bringing the brand closer to the local communities within several countries in the MENA region as we consistently expand. This year alone, we have opened 5 stores in the region, with several more coming soon in the UAE, KSA and Morocco before the end of 2024. The Galleria Al Maryah Island location allows us to tap into a new market segment in the UAE as we continue to expand to newer locations throughout the region.”

The new store incorporates New Balance’s very own Uncommon Common Concept (UCC) which has previously been seen at other store locations such as Yas Mall and Dubai Hills Mall. The format prioritizes consumer experience, by providing a visual storytelling experience that highlights the makers and origins of each product while underlining New Balance at the intersection of sports and culture. It is designed around central seating gestures, encouraging customers to convene, draw inspiration and find their authentic style.

New Balance has experienced remarkable success thus far within the MENA region with over 20 stores now open across several countries. The brand looks to continue its growth whilst bringing together communities and fans alike through a shared passion for running, comfort, and fashion.

-Ends-

For media inquiries, please contact:

Current Global: newbalancepr@currentglobal.com

About New Balance:

New Balance, headquartered in Boston, MA, has the following purpose: Independent since 1906, we empower people through sport and craftsmanship to create positive change in communities around the world. New Balance employs 9,000 associates around the globe, and in 2023 reported worldwide sales of $6.5 billion. New Balance owns five athletic footwear factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K. New Balance MADE U.S. footwear contains a domestic value of 70% or more and makes up a limited portion of New Balance’s U.S. sales. To learn more about New Balance, please visit www.newbalance.com; for the latest press information visit http://newbalance.newsmarket.com.