JEDDAH – Jamjoom Pharma, a leading Saudi pharmaceutical organization committed to enhancing the quality of life through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of high-quality medicines and consumer healthcare products across MEA, and Althera Laboratories, a company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, today announced a strategic licensing and supply agreement. This agreement is poised to address the growing need for effective dyslipidemia management in the region, contributing to better patient outcomes and cardiovascular health.

Under this agreement, Jamjoom Pharma gets exclusive rights to commercialize in Saudi Arabia and non-exclusive rights for phased expansion across other MEA markets for Althera’s fixed-dose combination of dual-action cholesterol-lowering therapy. The product launch in Saudi Arabia is targeted for 2027, with plans for phased expansion across MEA markets, subject to local regulatory approvals.

This collaboration marks a major milestone for both companies: Jamjoom strengthens its cardiovascular portfolio with a globally recognized and clinically effective therapy, while Althera expands its international footprint in a high-growth region.

The partnership aims to address the region's growing burden of cardiovascular diseases by increasing access to modern, affordable lipid-lowering treatment, to support patients across MEA.

Dr. Tarek Hosni, CEO of Jamjoom Pharma, highlighted that: “Cardiovascular diseases remain to be a leading health concern in Saudi Arabia and the wider MEA region, and this partnership enables us to provide patients across the MEA region with an innovative, evidence-based solution. Expanding access to effective cholesterol management aligns perfectly with our promise to deliver high-quality, affordable medications that improve lives.”

Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO of Althera added "This partnership with Jamjoom Pharma is a pivotal step for Althera, allowing us to extend our reach into the rapidly growing MENA region. We are confident that Jamjoom's deep market understanding and robust capabilities make them the perfect partner to deliver our Rproduct to healthcare providers and patients in Saudi Arabia and across MENA. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to making innovative and affordable cardiovascular treatments more accessible globally."

​​​​​​About Althera:

Founded in 2010, Althera focuses on developing, out-licensing, manufacturing and supplying high value branded and select complex generic medicines. Althera pioneers innovative value added combinations fostering benefits throughout the value chain resulting in benefits for our partners, payers, prescribers and patients particularly in heart disease, diabetes and obesity management. Althera is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Jamjoom Pharma “Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Company”:

Jamjoom Pharma is a leading pharmaceutical organization committed to enhancing the quality of life through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of high-quality medicines and consumer healthcare products. Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, the company was established back in 2000 and is tirelessly operating to support the Saudi Vision 2030 to reinforce the public healthcare system.

With a strong focus on patient-centered care, Jamjoom Pharma serves diverse markets across Middle East & Africa, with a bold ambition for more expansion, providing effective solutions in key therapeutic areas (including ophthalmology, dermatology, cardiometabolic, gastrointestinal, and general medicine).

Through its state-of-the-art facilities and established distribution channels across the MEA region and dedication to regulatory excellence, Jamjoom Pharma continues to deliver products that meet the highest standards of safety, efficacy, and quality, improving health outcomes for millions of people.