Network International to introduce Mastercard Move, a platform set to transform the digital payments landscape where people can transact with flexibility

The collaboration will strengthen existing partnership that is driving exponential growth of digital payment adoption

Dubai, UAE: Building on a longstanding partnership, Mastercard and Network International, one of the leading enablers of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa, have partnered to enable fast, near real-time and efficient digital payments in the UAE.

The use of digital wallets in the UAE has grown considerably, with two out of every three (67%) UAE consumers now using e-wallets for their purchases. With this increase in the demand for digital payments Network International will leverage Mastercard Move, Mastercard’s portfolio of domestic and international money movement solutions, to enable Network International’s customers to top up digital wallets, accounts and prepaid cards directly from Mastercard cards.

“Building on our successful long-term partnership with Network International, we are delighted to join forces on one of the largest launches of Mastercard Move in the region, bringing added choice and security to funding use cases. The move marks a new milestone on our shared journey of driving innovation across the region’s payments landscape,” said Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, EEMEA, Mastercard.

“Our partnership with Mastercard aims to accelerate the adoption of innovative digital payment methods through advanced technology. Leveraging Mastercard Move in the UAE aligns with our commitment to providing our customers with secure, efficient and innovative payment solutions that meet the evolving demands of today’s digital economy. With Mastercard Move, we are aiming to deliver a new level of convenience and speed, further empowering businesses in the UAE,” added Nandan Mer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Network International.

Mastercard and Network International have a strategic partnership in place to grow acceptance, digital payments and merchant collaborations across the Middle East and Africa region. The two companies have collaborated on multiple initiatives, such as digital and low-cost acceptance solutions, the AI-powered fraud prevention solutions and various products and services driving innovation in the commercial, fintech and banking segments.

Mastercard Move, the technology company’s comprehensive portfolio of money movement capabilities, powers a variety of payment experiences, including person-to-person payments, business payments and disbursements. The portfolio’s reach spans 180 countries and over 150 currencies, with access to more than 95% of the world’s banked population.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com

Mastercard communications contact: Halima.Islam@mastercard.com

About Mastercard Move

Mastercard Move is Mastercard’s portfolio of money movement capabilities powering a variety of payment experiences — from personal payments to disbursements to business payments. Mastercard Move reaches nearly 10 billion endpoints and gives access to an estimated 4.8 billion people, and more than 95% of the world’s banked population. It solves for a comprehensive range of money transfer experiences across payments and disbursements.

Mastercard Cross-Border Services (part of Mastercard Move) is a suite of products offered in the US by Mastercard Transaction Services (US) LLC u/a/n New York Bay Remittance, NMLS ID# 900705, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services, or through its licensed subsidiaries.

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 250 financial institutions and 130,000+ merchants.

