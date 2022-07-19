Initiative part of Network’s support for the UAE’s overarching vision of building a knowledge-based economy

Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa , today (19 July 2022) marks the commencement of its 2022 Summer Internship Program by welcoming 30 new interns who are its employees’ children.

Running on its third year, the one-month program aims to support the government’s vision to build a knowledge-based economy by enabling the youth to be future-ready, while also giving employees’ children a platform to convert their academic learnings into key industry skills and exposing them to the corporate world. Moreover, with this initiative, the Group’s Human Resource practice seeks to foster employee goodwill and create a robust corporate culture.

Speaking about the program, Hend Al Ali, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, said: “As a leading fintech player in the UAE, we seek to be the fastest-growing and most innovative customer-centric payments company. But to do so, we have to place our people at the centre of everything we do. Our Summer Internship Program is yet another step in creating goodwill among our staff members, but that’s not all. Through this program, we want to empower our young minds with crucial skill sets, purposeful practical experience, and a global perspective so that they are prepared for the future.”

As part of the Summer Internship program, interns are grouped and sorted into different departments where they will get the chance to immerse themselves in day-to-day operations. During the stint, the interns are expected to achieve key learning objectives outlined at the start of the internship and are also taught professional etiquette and corporate policies and rules. Network also looks forward to learning from the interns who, as millennials, can provide unique perspectives and recommendations on the fintech space.

On successful completion, interns will have the opportunity to secure full-time, permanent employment with Network International with competitive remuneration.

About Network International

Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc (LSE: NETW) is the holding company for Network International and the group companies, including the DPO Group.