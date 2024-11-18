UAE: Network International (Network), a leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa, has signed a referral agreement with National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) to extend digital payment services to the bank’s corporate customers.

The collaboration will allow NBF to offer Network’s omni-channel payment solutions including online payment solutions and in-person payment solutions to its corporate clients, providing secure and seamless services that enhance operational efficiency and customer experience.

By leveraging Network’s advanced digital payments capabilities, the partnership aims to enhance NBF’s competitive edge and contribute to its continued growth in the market while enhancing Network’s position as a preferred digital payments partner amongst UAE financial institutions.

Jamal Al Nassai, Group Managing Director for Merchant Services at Network International, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with National Bank of Fujairah to strengthen their digital transformation journey. Through this agreement Network reinforces its commitment to empowering the corporate sector with innovative and secure payment services and managing them seamlessly across channels. We are confident this agreement will enable NBF to provide more value to its customers by streamlining operations and offering an omnichannel experience.”

Adnan Anwar, CEO of National Bank of Fujairah, added: "Enabling us to offer innovative, secure and cost-efficient payment solutions to businesses of all sizes, this partnership with Network International not only enhances the customer experience for our clients, but also aligns with our commitment to offer a full suite of products to businesses, solidifying our position as one of the UAE’s leading banks."

The partnership fosters innovation and financial inclusion within the UAE digital economy. By joining forces, Network and NBF offer convenience, security, and scalability to their customers.

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 250 financial institutions and 130,000+ merchants.

Corporate Communications

Network International

Dubai, UAE

Tel: +971 4 303 2431

Email: lambert.espedido@network.global

Janine Alamir

Burson; Dubai, UAE

Tel: 971-4-4507600; Fax: 971-4-4358040

Email: janine.alamir@bcw-global.com

About National Bank of Fujairah

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full-service corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury, and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah-compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC, and the Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF.” It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.