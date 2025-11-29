$8 billion in payments volume and serve a diverse base of over 80,000 clients

UAE: Network International (Network), a leading fintech company across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), has reached an agreement to acquire RAKBANK’s merchant acquiring business in the UAE.

The acquisition brings RAKBANK’s entire merchant acquiring portfolio of 5,000 merchants into Network’s ecosystem, further strengthening its position in the region’s rapidly growing payments and fintech industry. The transaction is expected to close in early 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

As part of the transaction, Network will provide its state-of-the-art payment solutions to serve RAKBANK’s diverse customer base including more than 80,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporates. Network will also offer innovative value-added services to RAKBANK customers, reinforcing the commitment to empower the SME ecosystem and support the UAE’s Digital Economy Strategy. The acquisition also enables Network to serve the growing merchant demand for digital commerce solutions in Ras Al Khaimah, a growing Emirate poised for significant economic development.

Murat Cagri Suzer, GCEO, Network International: “Serving businesses in more than 50 countries enables us to continually strengthen our platform and bring world-class solutions to the UAE. With this partnership, we look forward to bringing the best payments technology and data capabilities to RAKBANK’s customers and supporting their growth story. We also see significant upside in Ras Al Khaimah, where economic diversification and pro-business reforms are creating strong momentum, and we aim to be a long-term partner in its development and a catalyst for innovation across the wider UAE and MEA region.”

Raheel Ahmed, GCEO, RAKBANK: “RAKBANK has built a strong and trusted merchant acquiring business over the past six years across the UAE, supported by deep client relationships and a commitment to delivering an awesome customer experience. Our decision to partner with Network International is driven by one clear purpose: to ensure our customers receive best-in-class technology and service. By combining RAKBANK’s relationship strength with the scale and specialist capabilities of a market leader, we can offer merchants more advanced, reliable, and future-ready payment solutions. This partnership reinforces our ambition to create banking that is digital with a human touch and to continue supporting businesses across the country with the high standards they expect from RAKBANK.”

Network will integrate RAKBANK’s acquiring customers onto its platform through a phased approach. The migration is expected to be seamless with completion anticipated within 6-8 months ensuring business continuity and a smooth transition for all merchants.

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s leading fintech company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We serve a diverse ecosystem of banks, fintechs, telcos, merchants, governments, and public sector entities spanning 50+ countries – empowering our partners with innovative technology, value-added services, and deep expertise in payment systems and infrastructure. Our 3,000+ team members on the ground work closely with 250+ financial institutions and 240,000+ merchants to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready payment and fintech solutions across the region.

About RAKBANK

RAKBANK, also known as the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (P.S.C), is one of the UAE's oldest yet most dynamic banks. Since 1976, RAKBANK has been a market leader, offering a wide range of banking services across the UAE.

We’re a public joint stock company based in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, with our head office located in the RAKBANK Building on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The Government of Ras Al Khaimah holds the majority of our shares, which are publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

RAKBANK stands out for its innovation and unwavering commitment to delivering awesome customer experiences. Our transformative digital journey aims to be a 'digital bank with a human touch,' accompanying you during key moments.

With 19 branches and advanced Digital Banking solutions, we offer a wide range of Personal, Wholesale, and Business Banking services. Through our Islamic Banking unit, RAKislamic, we provide Sharia-compliant services to make your banking experience seamless, whether you visit us in person or online.

For more information, please visit www.rakbank.ae.

Network International Media Queries

Corporate Communications

Network International, Dubai, UAE

lambert.espedido@network.global

Kelly Home

Burson UAE

kelly.home@bursonglobal.com