Dead Sea, Jordan – Network International (Network) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gate To Pay (Jordanian Elaf for Integrated Solutions) This collaboration will accelerate Jordan’s digital transformation. The agreement, signed at the MENA ICT, will introduce innovative, secure payment services to businesses and consumers, as well as supporting a more inclusive and digitally enabled economy.

Network and Gate To Pay are committed to providing comprehensive financial solutions to enhance customer experience, support market expansion, streamline compliance, and enable seamless integration across digital platforms. By uniting the expertise and resources of both companies, the partnership will help bridge existing gaps in Jordan’s financial infrastructure and make innovative digital payment solutions more accessible to a diverse range of businesses and customers, leading to a connected, secure and inclusive financial ecosystem.

Commenting on the partnership, Amjad Al Sadeq, Regional Managing Director – Processing, Levant and Country Head at Network International, said: “This MoU with Gate To Pay reflects our shared vision of a financially inclusive Jordan, where innovative digital solutions drive economic growth and empower individuals and businesses alike.”

Rasha Asfour, General Manager at Gate To Pay, added: “This partnership embodies our commitment to fostering a digitally connected Jordan. By joining forces with Network, we are taking a bold step toward creating a financial ecosystem that is accessible, secure, and ready to meet the needs of a digital future.”

About Network International:

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintech’s, merchants and public sector companies. We have over 2,000 digital payments experts based in our markets serving over 250 financial institutions and 130,000+ merchants. www.network.ae/en

About Gate To Pay:

Gate To Pay is a leading Payment Services Provider (PSP), established in 2014, licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), and headquartered in Amman, Jordan. As a pioneering fintech, we are reshaping the financial services landscape for businesses, merchants, SMEs, and freelancers by offering a comprehensive suite of payment solutions for both payable and receivable