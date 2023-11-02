The company’s goal is to achieve operational compatibility with other high-tech operators, providing simpler and more profitable solutions that are easy to implement, integrate, and upgrade

Neterra has joined the Open API Manifesto, a groundbreaking initiative by TM Forum with the aim of enhancing global communication and technological collaboration. The company's software developers and managers have successfully completed and certified in TM Forum's comprehensive training program, which encompasses the key elements of the Open API Manifesto, including Open Digital Architecture (ODA), open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), and Information Framework.

The ultimate goal is for all telecommunications companies to unite and standardize their APIs to eliminate existing barriers to cooperation between industries, regions, and cultures in the digital infrastructure sector.

The introduction of the Open API Manifesto makes businesses more flexible, provides an exceptional customer experience, and enhances operational efficiency. As a result, IT and telecom firms are offering simpler, more cost-effective solutions that are easier to deploy, integrate, and upgrade.

TM Forum's open APIs have gained significant popularity as a standard method for operational compatibility, with nearly 40,000 software developers from over 2,500 organizations downloading the packages over 640,000 times.

By joining the initiative, Neterra stands alongside more than 180 leading global telecommunications service providers and participants in the technology ecosystem who have publicly endorsed the package. TM Forum is an alliance of over 800 global companies dedicated to breaking down technological and cultural barriers between digital, technology and telecom solutions providers, consultants, and system integrators.

The list of its members includes all the top 10 largest global network and telecommunications providers.

Neterra's logo is now also proudly featured on the TM Forum Open API Manifesto website, confirming the company's commitment to this globally significant initiative.

About Neterra

Neterra is an independent global telecommunications provider, winner of the Capacity Global Carrier Awards for "The Best Central & Eastern European Carrier 2023". It is trusted by some of the world's largest companies, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The company has been providing international connectivity, network management services, and security for almost 30 years across its network of over 220 locations in more than 65 countries. Neterra delivers a range of fast, reliable, and secure Internet access and connectivity services. It offers IT services, servers for rent, a flexible cloud platform, DDoS protection, and a platform for GPS tracking and reporting toll fees. Neterra owns and operates four data centers and represents NetIX, the Global Internet Exchange Platform, all with expert 24*7 support.