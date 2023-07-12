Dubai, UAE: NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today introduced Spot Ocean CD, a continuous delivery solution for Kubernetes applications that provides more control to DevOps teams by automating deployment strategies across multiple clusters and workloads, helping ensure software releases are as smooth and efficient as possible.

To scale and compete in an increasingly complex cloud environment, organizations of all sizes rely on DevOps teams to standardize and optimize continuous delivery to support achieving operational efficiency. Ocean CD provides a unique and better Kubernetes deployment control without compromising reliability, security or efficiency by preventing incidents with gradual releases, real-time verification, automatic rollback, and granular visibility for service owners.

Ocean CD is the first Kubernetes operator that unlocks the developer's ability to control the software delivery rollout process with no conflict – all with CD automation done by DevOps. This process typically contains hundreds of deployments over multiple clusters and is conducted by dozens of developer stakeholders. With Ocean CD, DevOps can set and maintain deployment strategies across multiple clusters and workloads while giving developers the ability to identify and prevent production incidents in early stages, which may result in inefficiency and financial loss. Ocean CD enables a quick transformation from a basic software release process into a gradual deployment process. Additionally, Ocean CD manages the potential blast radius of software changes by controlling this process and ensuring deployments behave as expected.

“Our Ocean product suite is now the one-stop-shop for all-things Kubernetes management. Ocean CD is a natural extension of our Ocean Engine, allowing developers to take complete control of their rollouts and provide automation every step of the way,” said Haiyan Song, Executive Vice President and General Manager, CloudOps at NetApp. “Ocean CD controls the complex Kubernetes software delivery process across any cloud and k8s cluster.”

With this availability, Ocean CD provides DevOps teams with the following:

Visibility into code rollout in a clear visual interface to easily manage multiple services across clusters in one place, which simplifies complex Kubernetes software delivery processes with automation and gradual software deployment. Ocean CD SaaS allows concentrating all the deployment-related activities and views in one spot. It also allows a generic model that makes it easy to dynamically manage or change multiple deployment pipelines for all services across all clusters and cloud providers.

Better control to deploy software changes and rollouts into production with confidence based on clear metrics and policies that identify and fix hidden failure points of deployments without slowing down releases. Ocean CD detects and intercepts deployments, adding intelligent CD capabilities such as Canary or Blue-Green rollout, traffic management, verification-driven process, managed failure policies (smarter rollbacks), granular visibility into the CD progress, and better control on rollbacks, allowing users to gain the full power and agility out of Kubernetes with peace of mind and minimal overhead.

An enterprise-ready CD product with the right automation to eliminate bottlenecks and manual overhead, simplifying the release of application changes, and ability to scale over hundreds of clusters and services. Ocean CD SaaS includes Spot Enterprise support and built in enterprise features (as part of the spot console) like SSO, granular permissions management for developers, Notifications, Advanced UI, Multi-cluster management, managerial dashboard and frequent updates following to our customer success feedbacks.

"With Ocean CD, we can remove bottlenecks in a way that allows us to be the best we can be in our CD environment”, said Matthieu Antoine, Senior Staff System Engineer at JUMO. “Ocean CD creates a seamless process that’s as automated as it can be, so developers can spend as little time around it as possible. It also reduces production errors and provides faster orchestration of complex processes that require a lot of time, such as migrating Kubernetes clusters to newer versions. With this automation now in place, we can better deliver on our greater mission, which is offering reliable financial services to people that so far had no access to such services at all.”

Spot Ocean CD is now available through Spot via the Spot Console UI, API or CLI.

