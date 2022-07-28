Bidfood Middle East, a leading multi-channel foodservice provider of international Food and Beverage brands and part of the Bidcorp Group, has secured a sole distributorship agreement to supply Nestlé’s S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna water products to the foodservice channel in Oman.

This new distribution agreement builds upon a long-standing partnership between Nestlé Waters and Bidfood Middle East – which dates to 2004. The agreement will enable both companies to further grow their distribution and partnership with the premium operators in the foodservice sector.

Commenting on the success, Mr.Hisham Al Jamil, Bidfood Middle East CEO said, “We are proud of the long-term relationship we have developed with Nestle Waters, and extremely delighted to further expand our services for Nestlé’s S. Pellegrino and Acqua Panna products to Oman, following the success of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Both brands have earned a strong reputation worldwide as fine dining waters and are widely appreciated by the leading figures of the culinary scene in the region. Equipped with a vast sales force and a solid distribution network, Bidfood Oman will offer S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna unparalleled market penetration and further increase its presence in the region.

Andrea Jacomelli, Area Manager MEA, added: “Sanpellegrino Group over the past decades has experienced an incredible success in the Middle East, delighting its consumers with Acqua Panna, S.Pellegrino waters and the Italian sparkling drinks. A decisive contributor to this accomplishment has been the long-term partnership between Sanpellegrino and Bidfood Middle East. Expanding the geographical scope to Oman will enable Bidfood Oman to leverage its expertise and help us bring our amazing brands to the Sultanate of Oman with its Hospitality sector in focus.”

S.Pellegrino, Acqua Panna and Sanpellegrino Sparkling Fruit Beverages are international trademarks of Sanpellegrino S.p.A. which is based in Milan, Italy. Distributed in over 130 countries through branches and distributors in all five continents, these products represent quality excellence by virtue of their origins and perfectly interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of pleasure, health, and well-being. As a major Italian producer of mineral water, Nestlé Water’s Sanpellegrino S.p.A has always been committed to enhancing this primary good for the planet and working responsibly and passionately to ensure that this resource has a secure future.

Bidfood Middle East continues to invest in its growth by bringing together international F&B brands under its umbrella through a well-established route-to-market focused on the foodservice channel in the region. The company continues to aggressively expand to other geographies through strategic distribution partnerships with the biggest names in the global F&B, bakery, and dairy industries.

About Bidfood Group:

Bidfood is a foodservice-focused company operating across 5 continents with a world-class international foodservice presence. It has been listed on the JSE since May 30th, 2016, and has over 40,000 employees.

About Bidfood Middle East

Bidfood Middle East, part of JSE-listed Bidcorp, currently operates in five markets in the GCC (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and Jordan) catering to customers as a wholesale food distributor in a wide range of sectors within the foodservice and catering industries. These include hotels, restaurants, cafes, QSRs, sub-distributors, wholesalers, entertainment, as well as many independent operators in the hospitality sector. Bidfood Middle East was the first distribution institution to introduce an E-distribution platform dedicated to the hospitality sector which allows customers to order anytime, anywhere in the Middle East.

About Nestlé SA

Since its inception in 1866, Nestlé is now the largest food and beverage company in the world with its presence in 191 countries where it offers more than 2000 brands

