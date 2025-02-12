United Arab Emirates – Nespresso in UAE has entered into a strategic partnership with the UAE Restaurants Group (UAERG), marking a significant collaboration aimed at enhancing service standards across the country’s thriving food and beverage sector. The official signing of this partnership took place on February 10th, 2025, during the UAERG Open Day that was held at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce Headquarters.

As a Platinum Sponsor, Nespresso in UAE will work closely with UAERG’s extensive network of restaurant owners, hospitality professionals, and key F&B stakeholders to drive industry-wide excellence. This collaboration will facilitate knowledge-sharing and create new opportunities across the UAE’s dynamic food and beverage sector. UAERG, founded under the patronage of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, represents over 2,000 F&B outlets across the UAE and serves as a platform for cooperation between government entities and industry leaders to position the UAE as a global gastronomic destination.

Adil Khammar, Country Managing Director of Nespresso in UAE, will be joining UAERG’s advisory board, alongside influential leaders from major industry organisations, including IFFCO, Bateel, Foodiva, Emirates Culinary Guild, and the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF). As part of this role, Adil will participate in quarterly meetings, sharing strategic insights on key Food & Beverage industry developments and trends.

“Our partnership with UAERG comes at an important time as the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a hub for culinary excellence and sustainability. Our global out-of-home insights, local market customer centricity, and commitment to excellence complement the local knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit within our community. Through this collaboration, Nespresso will play an integral role in industry discussions, knowledge-sharing sessions, and exclusive activations that bring together thought leaders, restaurateurs, and hospitality professionals,” comments Adil Khammar.

Amit Nayak, Vice Chairman of UAERG, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: “This partnership with Nespresso UAE is an exciting step forward for UAERG, as it brings together a globally recognised brand with deep industry expertise and a network of local F&B leaders who truly understand the UAE’s dynamic hospitality landscape. We look forward to working together to exchange ideas and drive meaningful progress in the UAE’s ever-evolving food and beverage sector.”

James Kabarity, Head of B2B at Nespresso in UAE added: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with UAERG and supporting the UAE’s F&B sector. At Nespresso Professional, we’re committed to helping hospitality businesses deliver exceptional coffee experiences to their guests. This collaboration gives us the opportunity to work closely with industry leaders, share insights, and create meaningful impact across the hospitality landscape.”

The UAERG Open Day event served as the official launch of the partnership and featured Nespresso as an exclusive coffee sponsor, offering guests a curated coffee experience. The annual event is a key industry gathering that brings together top-tier decision-makers from leading hospitality brands, government bodies, and restaurant groups to discuss emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities within the UAE’s F&B landscape.

For more information on UAERG, visit www.uaerg.ae.

